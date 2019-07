Now that Ted and Judy Harmon are back in the mix, the triumvirate of sporting sales is upon us again as Guyette & Deeter, Copley and Decoys Unlimited mount their summer sales in the Northeast. Nearly 1,500 lots of decoys, fine art and Americana are on the block as these sales present some of the finest carvers to have ever lived in North America. We’ve picked out a few birds for you here from Gus Wilson, the Ward Brothers and Joe Lincoln, but there’s a raft of them waiting to be picked up and turned over as the sales approach. The ducks join other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.



GUYETTE & DEETER

Sale Date: July 23–24, 2019

Lot 83

Gus Wilson Monhegan Island-Style Merganser Hen

South Portland, Maine, 17 inches long. Inlet head with tack eyes and carved crest. Relief wing carving. Provenance from the Robert Laurent estate.

Estimate: $65/95,000



COPLEY

Sale Date: July 25, 2019

Lot 96

The Ward Brothers, The Earnest-Purnell Humpback Pintail Drake Decoy

Crisfield, Md., 1925, 17¼ inches long. Provenance to Adele Earnest, William H. Purnell Jr and Dr Morton D. Kramer.

Estimate: $70/100,000



DECOYS UNLIMITED, INC

Sale Date: July 26, 2019

Lot 92

Joe Lincoln Self Bailer Brant

Accord, Mass., in excellent original condition, from the collection of Clark Whitney.

Estimate: $9/12,000



COEUR d’ALENE ART AUCTION

Sale Date: July 27, 2019

Lot 163

Charles M. Russell (1864–1926), Friend Bob – Illustrated Letter (1920)

Watercolor and pen and ink on paper, 10½ by 8¼ inches. Signed lower right and dated upper right.

Estimate: $80/120,000



NEW ORLEANS AUCTION GALLERIES

Sale Date: July 27–28, 2019

Lot 762

American Cylinder Secretary Bookcase

Mahogany, rosewood, ebony and brass-inlaid, second quarter Nineteenth Century, Philadelphia, 79 inches high. Sharing characteristics of pieces from at least two noted Philadelphia cabinetmakers, Joseph M. Barry and the French-born cabinetmaker Anthony Quervelle.

Estimate: $7/10,000



ELDRED’S

Sale Date: July 25, 2019

Lot 7

Scrimshaw Whale’s Tooth Signed By William A. Gilpin

Circa 1835, engraved on board the American whaleship Ceres of Wilmington, Del. Before the discovery of this historically significant tooth, William Aratus Gilpin was known simply as “Ceres Artist No. 1.” Because of the signature seen here, collectors and scholars were able to connect a name and history to the formerly anonymous master artist and his outstanding body of work.

Estimate: $120/160,000



JOHN McINNIS

Sale Date: July 27, 2019

Lot 1

George Washington Federal Period Iron Mane Comb

Rare example iron comb with hollow cut lettering along handle reading “G. Washington,” measuring 1½ by 4½ inches. Found in Eighteenth Century home during restoration project on a beam.

Estimate: $1/2,000



SOULIS AUCTIONS

Sale Date: July 27, 2019

Lot 70

Wedgwood Majolica Crocus Holder On Stand

Circa the last quarter of the Nineteenth Century, the colorful spiky seashell motif with seaweed and coral, impressed markings, 6 inches high.

Estimate: $500/700



SHOWPLACE

Sale Date: July 28, 2019

Lot 55

Tiffany & Co. Silver Enamel Odalisque / Harem Box

Sterling silver and partial gilt with bezel set cabochon sapphires, rubies and green jade, enamel odalisque / harem scene box, wood-lined and gold-washed interior hinged lid, monogrammed and dated 1919.

Estimate: $30/50,000