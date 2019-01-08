Top Picks: Peaceable Kingdom

What is it that makes an Edward Hicks “Peaceable Kingdom” painting so alluring? It no doubt lies somewhere in the notion of brotherly love, tied into the words of Isaiah 11:6-9 that speak of an idealized natural world where harmony among all living creatures is the ruling order: “The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them…” Secondary to the natural order and tucked into the background, humans are seen settling their disputes in a much more realistic and political way. Peace is found in the portrayal of William Penn signing a treaty with the local Lenape tribespeople, an event Hicks found admirable and hopeful. A Hicks “Peaceable Kingdom” painting approaches the block at Christie’s, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

Sale Date: January 17–18, 2019

Lot 1209

Edward Hicks (1780–1849)

“Peaceable Kingdom,” in the original black-painted and gilded pine frame; the reverse with label with transcription of Isaiah 11:6-9. Oil on canvas, Description: 11½ by 23½ inches. Painted circa 1833.

Estimate: $800,000-$1,200,000



SOTHEBY’S

Sale Date: January 17–20, 2019

Lot 1471

The Cutting Family Blanket Chest

Federal polychrome grain paint, pine, two-drawer, South Shaftsbury, Vt., circa 1820. Appears to retain its original hand-blown glass knobs; inside of lid inscribed in graphite, “This was the property of Nioma Cutting and given to Florence Cutting who gave it to her brother Charles and wife, probably has been in existence since before 1800, Whittingham, Vermont.” 40½ inches high.

Estimate: $120/180,000



ELDRED’S

Sale Date: January 18–19, 2019

Lot 21

Ball, Black & Co Sterling Silver Ram’s Head Ornament

New York, 1860s, likely by John Wendt. The hand-chased head resting on a rectangular plinth and with an open crown. Length: 4½ inches, approximately 17.3 ozt.

Estimate: $500/700



RAGO

Sale Date: January 19–20, 2019

Lot 1163

Albert Paley & George Stanley Fountain

Two massive lanterns and four architectural elements by Albert Paley and statue by George Stanley as part of a fountain, Rochester, N.Y., 1980. Forged, formed and fabricated steel and brass, frosted glass, five sockets each. 142 inches high.

Estimate: $15/20,000



MAIN AUCTION GALLERIES

Sale Date: January 20, 2019

Lot 267

George Jones Majolica Butterfly Pomade Box & Cover

Dated 1874, shaped as a butterfly, the sides molded with white flowering violets against characteristic mottled greens and browns. The cover formed a richly colored peacock butterfly sipping nectar from a single violet, with a turquoise interior.

Estimate: $2/3,000



DuMOUCHELLES

Sale Date: January 18–20, 2019

Lot 11012

Samuel Boyce Landeck, Puss In Boots Sterling Vessel

Circa 1904, 19 inches high. Having hand-blown glass gemstone accents, a detachable cane, coat and head. Each piece is stamped with the maker’s mark of Samuel Boyce Landeck, the date stamp of 1904, import marks for Chester, England and 925 sterling silver hallmarks. Total weight 89.50 ozt.

Estimate: $2/3,000



THOMASTON PLACE AUCTION GALLERIES

Sale Date: January 2019

Lot 5001

Pair of Odd Fellows Rebekah Bookends

Early Twentieth Century, painted cast iron, each with gold crescent moon with seven stars, bird, Odd Fellows link logo with F, L & T (for Friendship, Love and Truth), above the letter ‘R’, by National Foundry, each incised ‘81’, felted bases. The Rebekahs was originally a female auxiliary of the IOOF, but now it welcomes male and female members, 7¼ inches high.

Estimate: $500-700



WILLIAM J. JENACK

Sale Date: January 20, 2019

Lot 295

Marguerite Zorach (1887–1968)

Oil on canvas, village, signed, 32 by 40 inches.

Estimate: $8/12,000



FONTAINE’S AUCTION GALLERY

Sale Date: January 19, 2019

Lot 132

Leland Co Zeppelin Ceiling Fan

Vintage ceiling fan in the form of a zeppelin; original aluminum wings, blade and tailpiece with two-piece sheet steel body.

Estimate: $2/3,000

