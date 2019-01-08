Top Picks: Peaceable Kingdom

-
WHITE'S AUCTIONS
Jan 13-13, 2019Sarasota Estate Major Fine Art and Asian Antique Auction
Jan 12-13, 2019
Ahlers and Ogletree New Year’s Signature Estates Auction
Jan 12-13, 2019
Published: January 8, 2019
What is it that makes an Edward Hicks “Peaceable Kingdom” painting so alluring? It no doubt lies somewhere in the notion of brotherly love, tied into the words of Isaiah 11:6-9 that speak of an idealized natural world where harmony among all living creatures is the ruling order: “The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them…” Secondary to the natural order and tucked into the background, humans are seen settling their disputes in a much more realistic and political way. Peace is found in the portrayal of William Penn signing a treaty with the local Lenape tribespeople, an event Hicks found admirable and hopeful. A Hicks “Peaceable Kingdom” painting approaches the block at Christie’s, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.
Sale Date: January 17–18, 2019
Lot 1209
Edward Hicks (1780–1849)
“Peaceable Kingdom,” in the original black-painted and gilded pine frame; the reverse with label with transcription of Isaiah 11:6-9. Oil on canvas, Description: 11½ by 23½ inches. Painted circa 1833.
Estimate: $800,000-$1,200,000
Sale Date: January 17–20, 2019
Lot 1471
The Cutting Family Blanket Chest
Federal polychrome grain paint, pine, two-drawer, South Shaftsbury, Vt., circa 1820. Appears to retain its original hand-blown glass knobs; inside of lid inscribed in graphite, “This was the property of Nioma Cutting and given to Florence Cutting who gave it to her brother Charles and wife, probably has been in existence since before 1800, Whittingham, Vermont.” 40½ inches high.
Estimate: $120/180,000
Sale Date: January 18–19, 2019
Lot 21
Ball, Black & Co Sterling Silver Ram’s Head Ornament
New York, 1860s, likely by John Wendt. The hand-chased head resting on a rectangular plinth and with an open crown. Length: 4½ inches, approximately 17.3 ozt.
Estimate: $500/700
Sale Date: January 19–20, 2019
Lot 1163
Albert Paley & George Stanley Fountain
Two massive lanterns and four architectural elements by Albert Paley and statue by George Stanley as part of a fountain, Rochester, N.Y., 1980. Forged, formed and fabricated steel and brass, frosted glass, five sockets each. 142 inches high.
Estimate: $15/20,000
Sale Date: January 20, 2019
Lot 267
George Jones Majolica Butterfly Pomade Box & Cover
Dated 1874, shaped as a butterfly, the sides molded with white flowering violets against characteristic mottled greens and browns. The cover formed a richly colored peacock butterfly sipping nectar from a single violet, with a turquoise interior.
Estimate: $2/3,000
Sale Date: January 18–20, 2019
Lot 11012
Samuel Boyce Landeck, Puss In Boots Sterling Vessel
Circa 1904, 19 inches high. Having hand-blown glass gemstone accents, a detachable cane, coat and head. Each piece is stamped with the maker’s mark of Samuel Boyce Landeck, the date stamp of 1904, import marks for Chester, England and 925 sterling silver hallmarks. Total weight 89.50 ozt.
Estimate: $2/3,000
Sale Date: January 2019
Lot 5001
Pair of Odd Fellows Rebekah Bookends
Early Twentieth Century, painted cast iron, each with gold crescent moon with seven stars, bird, Odd Fellows link logo with F, L & T (for Friendship, Love and Truth), above the letter ‘R’, by National Foundry, each incised ‘81’, felted bases. The Rebekahs was originally a female auxiliary of the IOOF, but now it welcomes male and female members, 7¼ inches high.
Estimate: $500-700
Sale Date: January 20, 2019
Lot 295
Marguerite Zorach (1887–1968)
Oil on canvas, village, signed, 32 by 40 inches.
Estimate: $8/12,000
Sale Date: January 19, 2019
Lot 132
Leland Co Zeppelin Ceiling Fan
Vintage ceiling fan in the form of a zeppelin; original aluminum wings, blade and tailpiece with two-piece sheet steel body.
Estimate: $2/3,000
