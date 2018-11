Top Picks: Out, All Of You

There is always a dog or three at Thanksgiving, and they all seem to follow the same person every year for one entirely obvious reason: that is who feeds them. The only problem there is that the dog’s unwavering attention and shadow attachment betrays the discretion that the feeder needs, particularly if the dog is to eat all of your unwanted vegetables. It is only a matter of time before the feeder is found out, and the dogs are put outside with one resounding wave. That is why I like to think of two paintings in this week’s picks as a before and after. The first act, a Nineteenth Century interior scene at Kaminski’s, features the family together, loudly jawing with one another as the dogs mill about for opportune findings. The second image, an oil on panel by Dutch artist Wouterus Verschuur I (1812–1874) coming up at Kodner, features the inevitable scene of banishment and sympathy as a boy brings food for his flock of friends, which now includes several dogs and a few monkeys. Monkeys were never allowed at the table anyhow. These paintings and more join lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

KAMINSKI

Sale Date: November 24–25, 2018

Lot 2130

Nineteenth Century Interior Scene

Gathering of adults, children and dogs, oil on canvas, 21½ by 26½ inches.

Estimate: $1,2/1,800

KODNER

Sale Date: November 28, 2018

Lot 119

Wouterus Verschuur I (1812–1874)

Oil on panel, Dutch barn interior with young boy and animals, 8¼ by 11-3/8 inches.

Estimate: $2,5/3,500

MARION ANTIQUE AUCTIONS

Sale Date: November 24, 2018

Lot 64

Asahel Powers (1759–1841)

Oil painting on mattress ticking, portrait of “A Vermont Lady,” signed on verso “ptd. by A.L. Powers, Springfield, Vt, 1836,” 28 by 24 inches sight.

Estimate: $5/10,000

W.A. SMITH

Sale Date: November 24, 2018

Lot 293

Early William and Mary Dutch Tavern Table

With X-form stretcher, 33½ inches high.

Estimate: $1/1,500

JACKSON’S INTERNATIONAL

Sale Date: November 27, 2018

Lot 288

Roycroft Meditation Chair

East Aurora, N.Y., circa 1905. Fumed quarter-sawn oak with leather cover seat, shelf at back above to horizontal slats, marked with orb and cross mark, 34¼ inches high.

Estimate: $750-1,000

BRUNEAU & CO

Sale Date: November 24, 2018

Lot 1

Wise Potato Chip Co Sterling Silver Revere Bowl

Presentation Paul Revere reproduction bowl engraved “Presented to George E. Greer Jr. in recognition of 25 years association with Wise Potato Chip Co. 1960” with wise owl mascot. Sterling silver, 12 inches, 53.8 ozt.

Estimate: $600/900

LITCHFIELD COUNTY AUCTIONS

Sale Date: November 24–25, 2018

Lot 519

Three Viennese Enamel & Silver Items

Comprised of egg form covered cup, sled-mounted sedan chair with clock dial and a footed shell salt.

Estimate: $4/6,000

GARTH’S

Sale Date: November 23, 2018

Lot 647

Pennsylvania Decorated Stepback Cupboard

Attributed to Lancaster County, mid-Nineteenth Century, pine. Two-piece cupboard with one door on top with nine glass panes. Two blind doors below. Original, folksy vining floral decoration with birds and pinwheels.

Estimate: $8/12,000

FAIRFIELD AUCTION

Sale Date: November 28, 2018

Lot 161

Pavel Ovchinnikov Russian Plique-a-Jour Enameled Beeker

In a fitted case, circa 1900.

Estimate: $3/5,000