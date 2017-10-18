Top Picks: On Safety

I sometimes wonder what people in earlier times would think of our contemporary construct of “safety.” Would Fourteenth Century mothers have combed through their children’s toys looking for small parts that their son or daughter could possibly choke on? Or would they have urged their sailor husbands to find new work since the mortality rate was surely higher than other professions? While death has always been certain, I imagine that, in a time where people exerted such little control over their element, with no medicine, constant conflict and struggling to meet their immediate needs like food and shelter, life was perhaps taken a bit more lightly. The inevitable was accepted more readily. Loss was common and life was harsh. The privileged notion of safety seems to be a very recent one, skipping over all eras of history, including the Nineteenth Century, as seen in Kaminski’s upcoming chaotic harbor scene painting by German artist Theodore Alexander Weber, which shows a stormy sea crashing over a crowded pier. Safety barriers are seen breaking apart as the high waves crash over the pier walkway, and all of this with a full crowd, directly in harm’s way, gathered around watching. A man is seen walking into a crashing wave with a young girl by his side, not so much as holding her hand. The crowd seems to stand still as the waves crash all around them, watching the boats out in the harbor as they teeter along the white-capped waves. A dangerous spectacle, but no one seems to mind. Just another day waiting for the world to sweep them out to sea. The painting joins other top lots from around the auction circuit in this week’s picks.

KAMINSKI

Sale Date: December 29–30, 2017

Lot 5704

Theodore Alexander Weber (1838–1907)

Large marine seascape of stormy seas at harbor entrance, with crowds of people, oil on canvas, 24 by 39½ inches.

Estimate: $6/9,000

THOS. CORNELL

Sale Date: January 1, 2018

Early Nineteenth Century Italian Silver Lucerna Oil Lamp

45½ inches high.



SCHMIDT’S ANTIQUES

Sale Date: January 1, 2018

Lot 137

Angel Botello (Spanish 1913–1986)

Bronze sculpture, “Mother and Child,” depicting a mother holding a child in her arms. Incised signature, cast #5, 38¼ inches high.

Estimate: $30/50,000

WILLIAM JENACK

Sale Date: December 31, 2017

Lot 287

Attributed To Jean-Gabriel Chauvin (French, 1889–1976)

Carved mahogany abstract figure of a woman, signed, 10¼ inches high.

Estimate: $600/900

COPAKE

Sale Date: January 1, 2018

Lot 2

Grandma (Anna Mary Robertson) Moses

“Father’s Home…,” oil on canvas, 18½ by 27½ inches.

Estimate: $3/5,000

NADEAU’S

Sale Date: January 1, 2018

Lot 555

Regence French Gilt-Bronze Boulle Cartel Wall Clock & Barometer

Having brass inlaid brown tortoiseshell with heavy ormolu mounts and two classical figures, circa 1725, 48½ inches high.

Estimate: $15/25,000

MORPHY

Sale Date: January 6, 2018

Lot 105

Vintage Rolex Stainless Steel Oyster Padellone Perpetual Precision

Model 8171, stamped inside the case back is model number 8171 and the serial number 436.

Estimate: $35/45,000

BAKKER AUCTIONS

Online, Through December 30, 2017

Lot 73

Jane Jarvis Mumford

“The Conversation,” Paris, 1914, oil on canvas, 29½ by 23½ inches.

Estimate: $3/5,000

ROLAND

Sale Date: January 6, 2018

Lot 182

Pair Of Swan Torchieres With Durand Shades

Pair of ornate iron torchieres with swan-form tops and curved bases, having swirl design art glass shades.

Estimate: $3/5,000