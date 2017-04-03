Top Picks: Old Mohonk

-
Up in the hills of New Paltz, N.Y., just beyond the southern edge of the Catskill Mountains, sits the monolith of natural beauty and New England hospitality known as Mohonk Mountain House. Built between 1869 and 1910 by Albert and Alfred Smiley, the hotel sits on a lush reserve of rolling hills with hiking paths that pass by beautifully barren rock faces, expansive vistas accompanied by “summerhouses” and, perhaps most iconically, the idyllic freshwater lake. An 1899 landscape painting by Nineteenth Century artist Daniel Huntington depicts the scene nearly the same as it stands today, its beauty frozen through time. Art and Earth combine to form a wonderful example of how some things may change, and the hotel certainly has, but the beauty in nature is eternal, provided we preserve it. The painting joins other top lots from around the country in this week’s picks.
Sale Date: May 4, 2017
Lot 72
Daniel Huntington (American, 1816–1906), “Landscape, Lake Mohonk”
1899 oil on canvas, signed “D. Huntington,” inscribed “Mohonk,” and dated lower right;
56 by 44 inches.
Estimate: $30/50,000
Sale Date: May 4–5, 2017
Lot 121
Pair of Gray-White Jade Covered Vases
In pilgrim flask form, with scroll handles, domed cover and onion finials. Body carved with repeated scroll motif; 7 ¾ inches high.
Estimate: $12/15,000
Sale Date: May 6, 2017
Lot 176
Max Kuehne (1880–1968) Painting
“J Boats,” oil on canvas, signed lower right; 36 by 30 inches.
Estimate: $11/15,000
Sale Date: May 6, 2017
Lot 9
Authentic Edison Stock Ticker
Estimate: $15/20,000
Sale Date: May 4, 2017
Lot 435
Thomas Hart Benton’s Legacy To Pollock Benton
Autograph manuscript, unsigned, complete draft of his article, “The Mechanics of Form Organization in Painting,” including more than 20 drawings, unsigned, most graphite, sketches of diagrams or studies for hypothetical artworks illustrating text, many on same sheet as text, many small. One page includes a jotted dedication in holograph: “Dedicated to my class at the Art Students League which made apparent the need of some systematic study of composition.” 39 pages.
Estimate: $20/30,000
May 3-4
Lot 217
Exceptionally Rare And Historically Significant Confederate Rains Barrel Torpedo
The Rains barrel torpedo, which today would be referred to as a “mine,” was the invention of James Gabriel Rains, who served as chief of the Confederate Torpedo Service. Rains developed several explosive devices for use by the Confederacy during the Civil War including “torpedoes” and “subterranean shells” (mines) for use both on land and in the water, as well as hand grenades. Today, an original Rains barrel torpedo is among the rarest of all Confederate ordnance and Naval-related artifacts, with only three original examples extant.
Estimate: $50/75,000
Sale Date: May 6-7, 2017
Lot 191
Goodall & Son Hand Painted Transformation Pack
London, circa 1910, 52/52. The work of an unknown but talented folk artist, using a standard Chas. Goodall pack and cleverly transforming the pip cards and three aces. The ace of spades and the courts have not been transformed, but have all been hand painted. After painting, the artist put a coat of varnish over each card.
Estimate: $8/10,000
Sale Date: May 6, 2017
Lot 232
Donald Roller Wilson (American, born 1938) Painting
“Mrs. Jenkins’ Butt Had Rested,” 1983, oil on canvas (framed). Signed, dated and titled, 9 by 10 inches.
Estimate: $4/6,000
Sale Date: May 6, 2017
Lot 336
Japanese Meiji Ryujin Dragon Fish Bronze Censer
Japan, Meiji period, a fine bronze censer of Ryujin and a dragon fish. The censer sits on a rectangular base decorated with incised octopuses on four shapely legs. Ryujin is depicted riding the dragon fish with his left arm raised holding an open box with unraveled scroll flapping in the wind. The dragon fish is supported by an Octopus seated on a scaled copy of the base. 31-1/8 inches high.
Estimate: $4/6,000
