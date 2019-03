Any jaunt through Modernism usually takes a stop in Russia around the early 1900s, touching on the groundwork laid by Symbolism as it gave way to Futurism, Constructivism and Suprematism. But perhaps it should take a look further back to elements found in the designs of silversmith Ivan Semenovich Gubkin. Opening his Moscow factory in 1841, Gubkin would start his mid-size factory with 30 workers and increase that number to 88 in the next 20 years. It would take a little over a decade to get recognition, but it would come flooding in. He would participate in the All-Russian Industrial Exhibitions in St Petersburg, 1861, and Moscow, 1865. Abroad, he exhibited at the 1862 International Exhibition in London. In 1855, Ivan Semenovich received the imperial eagle mark, denoting an Imperial Warrant to supply the royal family and the court. It would be quite easy to mistake the feet that appeared on his 1856 tankard, the one appearing at Chiswick Auctions’ upcoming sale, as a modern construct. The triangular dovetailed pattern could have been produced by the Bauhaus seven decades later or even today after 163 years have passed. Good design is timeless. The tankard joins other top lots from around the world in this week’s picks.



CHISWICK AUCTIONS

Sale Date: March 12, 2019

Lot 159

Ivan Semenovich Gubkin, Alexander II Russian Parcel-Gilt Niello Silver Tankard

Moscow, 1856, 84 Zolotnik (875 standard). Of cylindrical form with ribbed decoration, raised on four peg feet. The body engraved with architectural scenes on the Imperial Castle of Petrovsko, the other possibly the Ostankino Palace, both reserved in niello strapwork against a matted ground, 5¾ inches high.

Estimate: $2/3,000



NEW HAVEN AUCTIONS

Sale Date: March 15, 2019

Lot 69

Important Folk Art Portrait Bust Of William Seward

Signed J. Bowers, 1861. Wood with an old painted surface. Joseph Bowers was a ship’s figurehead and trade figure carver from New York City.

Estimate: $15/25,000



SUMMERS PLACE

Sale Date: March 12, 2019

Lot 72

Woolly Rhinoceros Skeleton

Virtually complete, Pleistocene era, with real horns, 150 inches long.

$66/106,000



NYE & CO

Sale Date: March 13, 2019

Lot 478

Art Nouveau Painted Slant Front Desk

Painted with Indian maiden on front, 44½ inches high.

Estimate: $1/2,000



HERMANN HISTORICA

Sale Date: March 14–15, 2019

Lot 1514

KPM Presentation Vase For Empress Augusta (1811–1890)

Circa 1875–80, white glazed porcelain with a blue base and grisaille painting, the gilding partly etched. The front with a round portrait of the wife of Kaiser Wilhelm I, surrounded by an etched gold border and surmounted by the imperial crown amid laurel branches. The partially gilt eagle’s head handles are made of white bisque porcelain. Mounted on an octagonal porcelain pedestal, en suite decorated in blue and gold, 24¼ inches high.

Starting Bid: $8,500



HARGESHEIMER

Sale Date: March 14–16, 2019

Lot 2310

Andreas Achenbach (1815–1910)

“Duesseldorf Storm at the pier of Ostende,” oil on canvas, 26 by 25½ inches. Signed and dated lower right “A Achenbach (18)81.”

Estimate: $12/25,000



GRATZ GALLERY

Sale Date: March 17, 2019

Lot 222A

Hugh Breckenridge (American, 1870–1937)

“Blue Landscape,” oil on board, 8½ by 10½ inches, circa 1920s.

Estimate: $15/25,000



DuMOUCHELLES

Sale Date: March 15–17, 2019

Lot 32001

Jean Dufy (French, 1888–1964)

“Ballet in Performance,” pastel, 24½ by 18½ inches.

Estimate: $8/15,000



POOK & POOK

Sale Date: March 20, 2019

Lot 2108

Painted Toilet and Fancy Goods Trade Sign

Circa 1900, 14½ by 37½ inches.

Estimate: $300/500