There isn’t much that hasn’t been said about Albert Einstein, but even if the theories are a bit too technical to understand or the science doesn’t much interest you, his legacy of insatiable curiosity is all that one needs to know to understand his ultimate success. Of this, he said, “I have no special talent, I am only passionately curious.” And so it is an apt symbol that his personal seal features a monkey scratching its head, a reminder of how, when boiled down, the vehicle to progress begins with nothing more than a question. Einstein’s personal seal comes to the block at Hermann Historica, joining other top lots from around the world in this week’s picks.

Sale Date: May 1-11, 2018

Lot 5073

Albert Einstein (1879–1955) – Personal Seal

Silverplated monkey scratching its head, seated on a conical malachite base, the seal surface, with cut name inscription “Albert Einstein” within a stylized question mark, and the base made of one piece. Silverplated bezel decorated with flowers in relief. Overall height 2¼ inches high.

Estimate: $5,3/6,500

BRUNK AUCTIONS

Sale Date: May 11, 2018

Lot 50055

NASA Apollo Three-Seat Crew Couch

Complete with head beam assembly and left and right hand stabilizer beams, manufactured by Weber Aircraft in 1968.

Starting Bid: $6,500

Sale Date: May 11, 2018

Lot 263

Albert Bierstadt (American, 1830–1902)

“Butterfly,” signed and dated, oil and pencil on paper, 6¼ by 7¾ inches sight.

Estimate: $12/18,000

MICHAAN’S

Sale Date: May 12, 2018

American Painted Writing Arm Windsor Chair

With candle and book drawers, late Eighteenth Century, Connecticut. Lacquer black, spindle back with turned legs.

Estimate: $1,2/1,800

Sale Date: May 12, 2018

Lot 191

Pennsylvania German Berks County Dower Chest

With original paint, “Maria Schlicher 1796,” 29 by 52 inches.

Estimate: 2,5/3,000

SCHMIDT’S ANTIQUES INC

Sale Date: May 12, 2018

Lot 68

Newcomb College Pottery Vase By Joseph Meyers

Decorated by Mazie T. Ryan. Baluster form decorated with stylized floral motif in green on a creamy white ground, the whole covered in a semigloss high glaze, early transitional, circa 1910, 6-1/8 inches high.

Estimate: $1,5/2,000

WESCHLER’S

May 11

Lot 240

John F. Kennedy White House Autographed Presentation Table

This table was presented to Letitia (Tish) Baldrige, the Social Secretary to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, at her farewell party which was held in the Navy Mess of the ground floor of the West Wing of the White House on May 29, 1963. Various signatures include John F. Kennedy, Jackie, Caroline, Theodore Sorenson, McGeorge Bundy, Arthur Schlesinger Jr, Pierre Salinger, Bob Knudsen, and others from the Kennedy administration and White House staff.

Estimate: $7/9,000

May 16

Lot 627

Moorcroft Pomegranate Vase

18 inches high, circa 1913.

Estimate: 3/5,000