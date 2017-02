Richard Schultz is an American treasure. His celebrated designs for Knoll have placed him in the pantheon of Twentieth Century designers whose work transcends time with its quirkiness and beautiful reserve. From the personal collection of Richard Schultz himself, Wright brings to sale a collection of models, prototypes and early editions made throughout the renowned designer’s career that have never been seen before. They join Chinese porcelain vases, Seventeenth Century paintings, rare porcelain gas signs and more in this week’s picks.

WRIGHT

February 16, 2017

Lot 106

Richard Schultz

Models for the “Petal” table base, set of six. USA, circa 1965, enameled steel.

Estimate: $2/3,000

SLOANS & KENYON

February 11–12, 2017

Lot 150

Pair of Chinese Wucai Porcelain Baluster Covered Vases

Jiajing six-character underglazed blue mark, painted to depict a court scene, height 14 inches.

Estimate: $5/6,000

DUMOUCHELLES

February 10-12, 2017

Lot 22021

Circle of Gheerhardt David of Bruges

Gouache on paper, circa 1680–90, “The Birth of Christ,” depicting Mary, Joseph and Jesus with the three wise men in the manger, unsigned. Framed under glass in a velvet lined shadowbox, height 9 inches.

Estimate: $55/75,000

PEGASUS AUCTIONS

February 12, 2017

Early New York City Catholic Diocese Silver Presentation Chalice

For Richard Luke Concanen, the first bishop of the Diocese of New York from 1808 to 1810. With Latin inscription.

Estimate: $100/100,000

SOTHEBY’S

February 16, 2017

Lot 22

An Exceptional Carved Mahogany Bed

French, second half Nineteenth Century, in the form of a shell-shaped vessel upon which a two-tailed figure of mermaid, carved in the round, is seated, her right arm upraised; the shell with ribbed mouldings and carved with scrolls and stylized shells, two swans guiding the boat on each side. By repute, commissioned by the Marquise de Païva (1819–1884), but never delivered.

Estimate: $634,000–$1 million

MORPHY AUCTIONS

February 12, 2017

Lot 51

Musgo Gasoline Michigan’s Mile Maker Porcelain Sign

Double-sided porcelain sign, diameter 48 inches.

Estimate: $100/150,000

GUYETTE & DEETER, INC

February 18, 2017

Lot 157A

Exceedingly Rare Elmer Crowell Pre-Stamp Widgeon Hen

East Harwich, Mass., last quarter Nineteenth Century. Carved, crossed wingtips and fluted tail. Gouge feather carving on back, as well as ice dip. Slightly turned head. Exceptional wet on wet paint blending with good patina, branded.

Estimate: $25/35,000

APPLEBROOK AUCTIONS

February 9, 2017

Lot 28

Tom Thumb’s Wedding Album

Tom Thumb with his wife and child, Commodore Nutt, Minnie Warren, Commodore Foote and sister, Henriette Moretz, Mellis Read, Nelly Keeler, Waino and Plutano and General Cardenas.

Estimate: $300/600

CHRISTIE’S

February 22, 2017

Lot 143

A Large Haji Jalili Tabriz Carpet

Northwest Persia, circa 1880, 21½ by 14½ feet.

Estimate: $10/12,000