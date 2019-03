Top Picks: Midnight Blues

The story goes that bottle collectors Edmund and Jayne Blaske bought the Keene Glassworks cobalt blue GIV-3 historical flask with Masonic emblems from a Canadian seller. The collectors were traveling at the time, but they made shipping arrangements with the seller to send it to their home, figuring they would both arrive back at nearly the same time. When they arrived home from their travels, the box was waiting for them on their doorstep. It was late, they were tired. The couple resolved together to wait until the morning to open it. But the box beckoned like a present on Christmas morning, this was something the Blaske’s, and nearly no one else on Earth, had. They gave in and opened it. And as late as it was, the night grew longer until the sun rose and morning came. There was no sleep for the Blaskes that night, their minds awakened by the rapture of a blue bottle. According to Norman Heckler, there is only one other known blue GIV-3 flask known. From the Blaskes, this example made its way into the Dr Charles and Jane Aprill collection and would serve as the foundation for one of the greatest collections of blue antique bottles ever amassed. Part I of the Aprill collection approaches the block at Heckler, and the GIV-3 bottle joins other top lots from around the country in this week’s picks.



HECKLER

Sale Date: March 11–20, 2019 (Online)

Lot 26

Masonic Arch And Emblems — Eagle And J.K / B. Historical Flask

Keene Marlboro Street Glassworks, Keene, N.H., 1815–30. Rich cobalt blue in the lower half shading to a medium cobalt blue in the upper half, tooled flared mouth — pontil scar, pint; GIV-3, extremely rare color. Ex Edmund and Jayne Blaske collection, Dr Charles and Jane Aprill collection.

Estimate: $40/80,000



NEW ORLEANS AUCTION GALLERIES

Sale Date: March 23–24, 2019

Lot 875

Pair of English Gothic Revival Oak Hall Benches

Mid-Nineteenth Century with triple-paneled trefoil-carved backs, plank seats and raised on cabriole legs with scrolled toes, bearing the partial paper label from The London & Stansted Furnishing Co, 41 inches width each.

Estimate: $4/7,000



HERITAGE

Sale Date: March 23, 2019

Lot 86162

Nosferatu Promotional Ad

PranaFilm, 1921, German magazine promotional ad, 17¼ by 11¾ inches, Albin Grau artwork.

Estimate: $10/20,000



COTTONE AUCTIONS

Sale Date: March 23, 2019

Lot 69

Tiffany Studios Side Table

New York, circa 1910. Brownish-green patina and quarter sawn oak. Impressed “TIFFANY STUDIOS NEW YORK.” Top is stamped and numbered, 30¼ by 14½ inches square.

Estimate: $8/12,000



BRUNK

Sale Date: March 21–23, 2019

Lot 1683

American Federal Surveyors Compass

New York, circa 1788, with bar-type limb, two sight vanes on dovetail mounts, sun-ray engraved star on face with snake form needle arrestor, signed “C. Hurtin, Goshen. A 1788 N. 7,” 13¼ inches long. Christian Hurtin was born in either Newark, N.J., or New York City. Around 1775, he moved to Goshen, N.Y., where he advertised as a clock and watchmaker. There are three recorded examples of compasses by Hurtin.

Estimate: $3/5,000



SWANN

Sale Date: March 21, 2019

Lot 99

Johann Bernoulli Signed Letter

Signed, “J. Bernoulli Pere,” to “Mr. Bernoulli,” in French, stating that Paris seems to think him dead since he does not receive any news or publications from the academy, reminding the recipient that he is still alive and sending New Year greetings on behalf of himself and his sons. Basel, December 26, 1745.

Estimate $4/6,000



MARCH IN MONTANA

Sale Date: March 22–23, 2019

Lot 551

Navajo Rug

Crystal Area pictorial weaving with gold, black and red aniline dye, featuring an Indian head in the center. Rug was commissioned by Ken Lively of Chama, N.M. Woven by the wife of a Navajo Tribe Chief near Gallup, N.M. Woven from all handspun wool. Circa 1930, 14 feet by 9 feet.

Estimate: $10/15,000



SRQ AUCTIONS

Sale Date: March 24, 2019

Lot 125

Unusual Chinese Hard Wood Alter Table

Carved ball design, 67 inches long.

Estimate: $600/900



TREASURESEEKERS

Sale Date: March 24, 2019

Lot 137A

Martin Brothers Glazed Stoneware Fish Jug

Made in England, circa 1900, bulbous form with large fish to one side and several jellyfish, the other side has a verse below the spout “Welcome my friends! Drinke with a noble hearte,” 9 inches high.

Estimate: $2/3,000