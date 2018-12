Top Picks: Middle School Cool

There exists a double nostalgia when it comes to lunch boxes. The first comes from the subject matter: The Beatles, Star Trek, Lost In Space, Hogan’s Heroes, Evil Knievel, Popeye, Gunsmoke, Peanuts. These were undeniable hits, and more importantly for their makers, these subjects defined cool. Do you remember carrying your (insert pop culture icon here) lunch box to school? And do you remember watching them on the television? Of course you do, and so does everyone else. Which brings us to the second source of nostalgia: youth. Lunch boxes bring us back to our youth. That is why lunch boxes and their matching thermoses, in excellent condition, go for thousands of dollars now, like the examples coming up at Bruneau & Co. Though in the interest of telling a bit of folk lunch history, there is an entire generation of people who never had lunch boxes. In a good “When I was your age…” story from my grandfather who grew up in the 30s and 40s, he said his mother would send him off with a hot potato as he walked to school through the bitter New England winters. He would hold it to keep warm, stash it away in his coat pocket and eat it for lunch later on. “But what about your matching thermos?!” I said. “That’s what boots are for,” he replied.

KAMELOT

Sale Date: January 5, 2019

Lot 216

Italian Mid-Century Modern Brass Glass Chandelier

Three light brass and glass chandelier with saucer-form shades, circa 1960, 34 inches high.

Estimate: $1,2/1,800



FORSYTHES’ AUCTIONS LLC

Sale Date: January 6, 2019

Lot 62

Ernest A Batchelder Attributed Item Name: Blanket Chest

Chestnut, circa 1900, with carved and painted front panel with three dancing mice, side panels with matching single mouse, hinged lid with breadboard ends, original dark finish, original bale iron handles on sides, 15¼ inches high.

Estimate: $800-1,500



FLANNERY’S ESTATE SERVICES

Sale Date: January 7, 2019

Lot 95

French Napoleon III Ormolu Bronze-Mounted Commode

A Napoleon III rosewood commode with bronze ormolu mounts and inset bronze plaques signed by A. Carrier for Albert-Ernest Carrier-Belleuse (1824–1887) and dated 1865. Exterior rosewood veneered with interior birdseye maple veneer, 51¼ inches high.

Estimate: $40/60,000



CHRISTIANA AUCTION GALLERY

Sale Date: January 10

Lot 41

Howard Finster (American, 1916–2001)

“Cadalac (Cadillac) Message,” 1992, paint on cutout board, signed and dated, 20 by 6 inches.

Estimate: $800-1,200



KEYSTONE AUCTION LLC

Sale Date: January 5, 2019

Lot 381

John Sala Stenciled Soap Hollow Blanket Chest

Poplar construction with stencils of horses, tulips and sunbursts. Stenciled “Manufactured by John Sala 1856” with the initials “JT” above. It has a dovetailed body and a tall dovetailed bracket foot. Item was purchased directly from the descendants of a Soap Hollow family. The chest is said to be a display piece from the John Sala Cabinet Shop, 22 by 36 by 17 inches.

Estimate: $15/20,000



BRUCE GAMAGE JR

Sale Date: January 5-6, 2019

Lot 30

William and Mary Chest

Seventeenth Century, restored by Houston Dodge.

Description: Estimate: $3/4,000



W.A. SMITH

Sale Date: January 5, 2019

Lot 107

New Hampshire Mirror Clock

Gilt with dial signed “A. Chandler, Concord NH,” 30 inches high.

Estimate: $1,5/2,500



CLARK’S AUCTION COMPANY

Sale Date: January 6, 2019

Lot 124

Large Afghan War Rug

Soviet conflict, circa 1980, octagon design trim, 63 by 41½ inches.

Estimate: $1/2,000



BRUNEAU & CO

Sale Date: January 12

Lot 262

1965 Aladdin The Beatles Lunch Box & Thermos

An Aladdin The Beatles metal lunch box with matching metal and plastic thermos. Includes original thermos instruction sheet. Metal, plastic, 1965. Lunch box 8 by 6-7/8 by 3¾ inches.

Estimate: $1/2,000