Since the beginning of time, humans have always tried to find a way to soothe infants. Kings are no different; we all have to sleep. From Heritage Auctions, a wrought iron mechanical cradle comes to the block that belonged to Henri, Duc de Bordeaux, a French king for exactly seven days between August 2 to August 9, 1830. Forever determining his legacy, Henri was never officially recognized or proclaimed as king by the French National Assembly, leading to the reign of Louis Phillipe I. The cradle joins an Eighteenth Century cabinet, drawings by Frederic Remington, Russian enameled tea sets and more in this week’s picks.

HERITAGE

Sale Date: February 25-27, 2017

Lot 61076

A French Painted Wrought Iron Mechanical Cradle of Henri Duc de Bordeaux, Count of Chambord

Wrought iron, circa 1820. Henri Duc de Bordeaux (1820-1883) was the disputed King of France from August 2, 1830 to August 9, 1830, following the abdication of his grandfather Charles X and the abdication of Charles’ eldest son Louis Antoine duc d’Angouleme. Henri was never officially recognized or proclaimed as king of the French by the National Assembly, and was succeeded by Louis Phillipe I, who reigned from August 9, 1830 to February 24, 1848. Henri continued to be a legitimist pretender to the French throne until his death in 1883.

Estimate: $7/10,000

CLARS

Sale Date: February 18-19, 2017

Lot 2186

Set of Seven Drawings by Frederic Remington (American, 1861-1909)

Studies from Russia, circa 1892, western scenes, Thousand Island scenes and studies for “Sun Dance,” 1909. Set of seven seven pen and ink and/or pencil drawings (some double sided), signed sheets, unframed/matted.

Estimate: $70/100,000

JOHN MCINNIS AUCTIONEERS & APPRAISERS

Sale Date: February 18-19, 2017

Lot 378

George Nelson; Herman Miller Catenary Chairs

Matching pair with original upholstery and manufacturers metal tag.

Estimate: $500/1,000

HAL HUNT

Sale Date: February 18, 2017

Black Forest Gun Cabinet

Carved walnut, capacity to hold up to 10 guns, excellent condition.

Estimate: $15/25,000

COPAKE AUCTION

Sale Date: February 18, 2017

Lot 16

Ken Davies (American, b. 1925)

“Sewer Tile Rabbit,” oil on cardboard, 11 7/8 inches height, signed at lower right.

Estimate: $800/1,200

BONHAMS

Sale Date: February 27-28, 2017

Lot 480W

A Magnificent German Baroque Gilt Bronze Mounted Figured Walnut Secretary Cabinet

First half of the Eighteenth Century, the upper case with well fitted interior, enclosed by a pair of mirror paneled doors, within fluted mirror paneled stiles; the lower case with hinged fall, above twelve drawers on ogee bracket feet.

Estimate: $30/50,000

BRUNEAU AUCTIONEERS

Sale Date: February 18, 2017

Lot 70

Heinrich Kley (German, 1863-1945)

Watercolor and tempera, “Interior of a Steel Mill.” The painting exhibits early influences of mythological creatures as seen in his later pen and ink drawings. Satyrs are seen patrolling a canal as two male figures smelt metal in the middle ground. Smoke fills the air as bats swarm from the background. Kley effectively illuminates the scene with flames from smelting metal enhancing a sense of despair. The painting is signed in the lower left corner.

Estimate: $6/9,000

KAMINSKI

Sale Date: February 19, 2017

Lot 1236

Nineteenth Century Important Russian Enameled Tea Set

Gilded .88 silver with enamel, made by Nikolai Vasilivich Alexeev, circa 1908, having intricate cloisonne work throughout in exotic forms and bright colors, each with upturned finials suggesting pagoda roofs. Each piece having hallmarks for silver purity, Moscow and the maker. To include lined wooden travel case. Coffee measures 8 inches height.

Estimate: $60/100,000

KODNER

Sale Date: February 22, 2017

Lot 164

Ubaldo Vitali, American/Italian (born 1944)

Important sterling silver and copper horse race trophy on ebonized base. Stamped U Vitali sterling. Trophy inscription: Monmouth Park, The Sorority, Hollywood Wildcat, August 1, 1992. Hollywood Wildcat would go on to win the Breeders’ Cup in the following year as well as the Eclipse Award. Seven years later her son War Chant would also win the Breeders Cup.

Estimate: $5/7,000