Frederick Douglass is said to be the most photographed American of the Nineteenth Century. It is also said that he sat for these portraits — more than 160 of them — in the hopes of instilling a deeply racist America with an acknowledgment of his humanity. Douglass saw that photography was raw, real and unapologetically representative. It stood in steep contrast to how African Americans were depicted at the hands of artists who would often form a narrative. Douglass said, “Negroes can never have impartial portraits at the hands of white artists. It seems to us next to impossible for white men to take likenesses of black men, without most grossly exaggerating their distinctive features.” So it made sense that Douglass would eventually make his way into the studio of James P Ball, one of the Nineteenth Century’s most prominent photographers — African American or otherwise — who held a studio, at the time, in Cincinnati, Ohio. By the time Douglass sat for Ball, the photographer had already rose to fame and courted nobility, reportedly photographing Queen Victoria and Charles Dickens in an 1856 trip to Europe. Ball would do his part for the abolitionist movement, photographing Union officers and soldiers as well as producing a moving panorama titled “Mammoth Pictorial Tour of the United States Comprising Views of the African Slave Trade; of Northern and Southern Cities; of Cotton and Sugar Plantations; of the Mississippi, Ohio and Susquehanna Rivers, Niagara Falls & C.” The work, considered his most ambitious project, consisted of 2,400 square yards of canvas containing painted scenes. A Frederick Douglass Carte de Visite shot by James P Ball approaches the block at Heritage Auctions, joining a number of other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

HERITAGE

Sale Date: January 15, 2019

Lot 47012

Frederick Douglass Carte de Visite

Bearing J.P. Ball’s imprint on the reverse, Cincinnati, Ohio, circa 1867.

Opening Bid: $3,000



APPLEBROOK AUCTIONS

Sale Date: January 10, 2019

Lot 190

Breininger Redware Potter Pitcher

Measures 9-3/8 inches high.

Estimate: $800-1,600



PBA GALLERIES

Sale Date: January 10, 2019

Lot 5

John Ashbery,

“Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror”

Arion Press, 1984. Eight lithographs, offset lithographs, etchings, photogravures and woodcuts by Richard Avedon, Willem & Elaine de Kooning, Jim Dine, Jane Freilicher, Alex Katz, R.B. Kitaj and Larry Rivers, 12-inch vinyl record by Ashbery. Loose sheets, housed in a brushed stainless steel movie canister with convex mirror at center. Editioned 16 of 175 copies.

Estimate: $6/9,000



POOK & POOK

Sale Date: January 11–12, 2019

Lot 401

George D. Wolfskill

Elaborate fox hunt scene, 31½ inches long.

Estimate: $4/7,000



BLACKWELL AUCTIONS

Sale Date: January 12, 2019

Lot 111

Baltimore Repoussé Sterling Silver Candelabra

Antique five-candle sterling silver repoussé candelabra by Baltimore silver shop, in the manner of Stieff Rose and Kirk Repousse. Could be Schofield. Measures 15 inches tall. Total weight 56.7 ozt.

Estimate: $1/1,500



SARASOTA ESTATE AUCTION

Sale Date: January 12–13, 2019

Lot 5060

Emile Albert Gruppe (1896–1978)

“Gloucester Evening,” oil on canvas, overall size 27 by 31½ inches.

Estimate: $5/8,000



ESTATEOFMIND

Sale Date: January 12, 2019

Lot 306

Harry Callahan, “Eleanor Chicago”

Gelatin silver photograph, 1948, signed Harry Callahan (Harry Morey, 1912–1999). Signed in black contact margin, print circa 1970, 8 by 10 inches.

Estimate: $100-1,000



SKINNER

Sale Date: January 12, 2019

Lot 387

Pair of Neoclassical-style Doré Bronze Mounted Porcelain Tables

Octagonal tops, polychrome enamel decorated and with foliage decorated metalwork, 31½ inches high.

Estimate: $5/7,000



EAST COAST FINE ARTS

Sale Date: January 13, 2019

Lot 11

William Glackens Illustration

Watercolor on paper, original illustration of a French village scene with man on donkey, circa 1903. This is the original artwork for an illustration which appeared on a page within The Works of Charles Paul de Kock: Frere Jacques. This book series was an American printing of a compilation of works by French romantic author Charles Paul de Kock, whose works were considered explicit when published. The publisher, who enlisted major artists to illustrate the stories within, was eventually unable to fulfill his financial obligations and the book series was never fully completed.

Estimate: $2/2,500