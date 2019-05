It is rather remarkable that early Nineteenth Century government intelligence gathering was able to gather much of anything. Their strategies were no doubt similar to Lord Varys’ “little birds” in Game of Thrones, a network of spies and a great deal of misinformation and speculation. But Napoleon Bonaparte, one of the most controversial leaders in history, would have done the best he could with what he had. And what he had was a folio given to him every morning that contained press clippings and commentaries concerning him and his family in domestic and international newspapers as well as reports from correspondents, agents and spies. He would cover more bases by comparing these accounts with his morning briefing by the police force. That Moroccan leather folio comes to sale at Hermann Historica and it has plenty of stories to tell. It joins other top lots from around the world in this week’s picks.



HERMANN HISTORICA

Sale Date: May 20–24, 2019

Lot 3227

Napoleon I’s “Gazettes Etrangeres” Portfolio

Red morocco leather with a fine structure, a silver-plated lock on the front (without a key, the clasp faulty), gold embossed inscription in capital letters “À Sa Majesté l’Empereur et Roi — Gazettes Étrangères,” a continuous frieze of gold vine leaves across the sides and the back, green morocco leather on the inside with a border of gold palmettes.

Starting Price: $11,234



SCHWENKE AUCTIONEERS

Sale Date: May 22, 2019

Lot 569

Edmund Darch Lewis (Pennsylvania, 1835–1910)

Scenic panorama Vermont landscape, apparently original stretcher, 1996 sales invoice attached verso. Stretcher size 30 by 50 inches.

Estimate: $3/5,000



ARTEMIS GALLERY

Sale Date: May 22–23, 2019

Lot 171

Nearly Complete Fossil Psittacosaurus Dinosaur Skeleton

Central/Eastern Asia, China, Early Cretaceous, circa 126 to 101 million years ago. A near complete skeleton of Psittacosaurus, a ceratopsian dinosaur who lived in the area that is today Mongolia, Siberia, China, and Thailand. Measures 14½ by 31¾ by 13¼ inches on stand.

Estimate: $15/20,000



BERTOIA

Sale Date: May 23–24, 2019

Lot 91

Multiplying Mechanical Bank

J&E Stevens Co, multi-color example had been varnished at one time which explains how it was able to retain its paint completely. Near mint condition.

Estimate: $5/7,500



FAIRFIELD AUCTION

Sale Date: May 22, 2019

Lot 329

American School Painting

Oil on canvas depicting mother and children, mid-Nineteenth Century, 33 by 39 inches.

Estimate: $300/500



JEFFREY S. EVANS

Sale Date: May 22, 2019

Lot 126

Free-Blown Marbrie-Loop Decorated Pair Of Vases

Opal with four groups of deep blue and rose loopings, each deep bowl with gauffered rim, raised on an applied beehive stem and circular foot with rough pontil mark. Boston & Sandwich Glass Co, 1870–87, 8½ inches high.

Estimate: $2/3,000



STRAWSER AUCTION

Sale Date: May 22–25, 2019

Lot 3388

Hugo Lonitz Monumental Majolica Hawk

With glass eyes, hawk is perched on rocky ground with ferns and branches, one of three known examples, 24 inches high.

Estimate: $25/35,000



KENSINGTON ESTATE AUCTION

Sale Date: May 20, 2019

Lot 27

Two Ko Verzuu Designed Toy Dollhouse Chairs

Circa 1932, marked ADO on underside, a seat cushion accompanies each chair, 8 inches high.

Estimate: $500/1,000



SARASOTA ESTATE AUCTION

Sale Date: May 26, 2019

Lot 21

Antique Tiffany & Co Chrysanthemum Tea Service

Engraved: “Presented to D.B Robinson by the Atchison Topeka & Santa Fe Railway Company 1896,” Tiffany & Co., 925-1000 sterling silver. Approximately 203 Troy oz.

Estimate: $40/80,000