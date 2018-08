Top Picks: I Hated That Cat, Anyway

The title of this week’s column belies one of my prejudices: I am not a cat person. But judging by their extreme popularity, not everyone is this way. I get that, and at the very same time, I don’t. The ancient Egyptians hold the title as the most devoted cat people to have ever lived, elevating them in status to the incarnation of Bastet, the goddess of warfare in Lower Egypt. Bastet’s temple was in Bubastis, located along the Nile in the river delta, in what is now modern day Zagazig. Being the ritual temple of human history’s most notorious cat-lady, Bubastis holds the title as one of the largest cat cemeteries in the world. More than 300,000 mummified cats were found during excavations from the end of the Nineteenth Century to today. And not only there, but massive cat burials in the hundreds of thousands were found in Beni Hasan and Saqqara as well. It leaves one to wonder the exponential lifespan of a mummified cat, until you remember that the answer is supposed to be the stuff of nightmares for someone like me: forever. A mummified cat approaches the block at Morphy Auctions, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

MORPHY AUCTIONS Sale Date: August 29–30, 2018

Lot 257

Egyptian Mummified Cat In Display Case

Late Ptolemaic period, Egypt. The small animal wrapped in appropriate material and now displayed on a museum stand with glass dome. The cat is 9 inches tall.

Estimate: $1,5/2,000 D.L. STRAIGHT Sale Date: August 28, 2018

Lot 146

Seventeenth Century Red Stepback Cupboard

Hudson River Valley, old red paint, original crest, circa 1690–1720, 36 inches high.

Estimate: $400/800

APPLEBROOK AUCTIONS

Sale Date: August 30, 2018

Lot 147

Attributed to John Carlin (N.Y., 1813–1891)

Portraits of James Henry Hammond and Josephine Hammond, Tarrytown, N.Y., circa 1836, unsigned. Oil on canvas, 45¼ inches high.

Estimate: $3/4,000

WINTER ASSOCIATES

Sale Date: August 27, 2018

Lot 101

Delft Porcelain Plaques

Pair of Joost Thooft and Labouchere blue and white glazed porcelain plaques, shield-form with raised scroll decoration, artist signed, each 21¾ inches high.

Estimate: $750-1,500

WILLIAM SMITH INC

Sale Date: September 3, 2018

Hadley Carved Pine and Oak Chest

Early Eighteenth Century, initials S.E., Fenn/Raley family.

Estimate: $10/15,000

ROBERT FOSTER

Sale Date: September 1–2, 2018

Lot 79

Large Antique Gilt Copper Arrow Weathervane

With sunflower tail on fancy wrought iron post, 65 inches long. Found in a barn, came off a Maine church.

Estimate: $1/2,000

KODNER GALLERIES

Sale Date: August 29–30, 2018

Lot 241

Los Castillo Owl Pitcher

Mexican, Twentieth Century, Taxco silver-plate, mother of pearl and blue glass. Signed, 11-3/8 inches high.

Estimate: $1/1,500

ASHCROFT & MOORE

Sale Date: August 29, 2018

Lot 61

Ossuary Bone Arm Chair

Artisan assembled chair made with naturally collected bones, 30 inches high.

Estimate: $600-1,200

POOK & POOK

Sale Date: August 29-30, 2018

Lot 3342

Painted Seamen’s Chest Lid

Dated 1850, 19¼ inches high.

Estimate: $140/240