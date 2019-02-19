Top Picks: He Will Rue It

I know. Last week’s Picks column — the one featuring Abraham Lincoln’s son’s flask — was about alcohol, too. It’s a cold time of year. But this one is from the other side of the fence. This one is about temperance. James and Mercedes Hutchinson produced more than a thousand hooked rugs imbued with their quirky sense of humor in the first half of the Twentieth Century. While they covered all ranges of subjects, no punches were pulled when it came to home life and marriage. A hooked rug about the disparity of drinking choices between a husband and wife approaches the block at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, joining other top lots from around the world in this week’s picks.



THOMASTON PLACE AUCTION GALLERIES

Sale Date: March 1–3, 2019

Lot 2035

1930s Temperance Themed Hooked Rug

By James and Mercedes Hutchinson, large folk art hooked rug on stretcher for hanging, having bust portraits of a man and woman and inscription: “He drinks whiskey, I drink tea, Now is that fair to he or me? Most any job tis me who do it. The day will come when he will rue it.”

Estimate: $2/3,000



WESCHLER’S

Sale Date: March 1, 2019

Lot 238

Harriet Whitney Frishmuth (1880–1980)

Woman picking grapes, table lamp. Signed on side of base, foundry mark Gorham Co. Bronze three-light table lamp with acorn pulls and cap with lamp base modeled as two nudes with greenish-brown patina, 34¼ inches high.

Estimate: $10/15,000



SKINNER

Sale Date: March 2, 2019

Lot 116

Sheldon Peck (1797–1868)

Portrait of John Newcomb Knapp (1826–1893) of Victory, N.Y. Unsigned, the subject identified in typed notes on the reverse. Oil on canvas laid down on panel, 23½ by 19½ inches.

Estimate: $10/15,000



JAY ANDERSON

Sale Date: March 2, 2019

Lot 237

Circa 1850s Heavily Carved Fantasy Rocking Chair

Lion carved rocking chair with woman’s face on crest, 42 inches high.

Estimate: $1,5/2,500



KING GALLERIES

Sale Date: March 2, 2019

Lot 335

Roy Rogers Post Office

This post office was featured in Rogers’ museum, movies and TV shows.

Estimate: $5/7,000



SOULIS AUCTIONS

Sale Date: March 2, 2019

Lot 93

Northwest Coast Indian Painted Wood Dance Rattle

Attributed Haida, the hollow, two-piece carved wood rattle on handle, one side with the face of a raven or hawk, the opposite side with typical face depiction, blue and black pigment, rawhide ties, second quarter of the Twentieth Century, 11 by 5 inches.

Estimate: $300-500



AUCTION GALLERY OF THE PALM BEACHES

Sale Date: March 2, 2019

Lot 255

Pair of Japanese Lacquered Earthenware Figural Vases

Twentieth Century, each in the form of a grimacing kneeling Oni in ceremonial attire supporting a dragon decorated baluster vase. Height 18½ inches.

Estimate: $3/4,000



THE PEDESTAL

Sale Date: March 4, 2019

Lot 323

William and Mary Chest

Inlaid with sycamore concentric circles, the rectangular molded top above two short and two long graduated drawers, with book matched oyster veneers to the sides, above replaced molding and bun feet, 31 inches high.

Estimate: $5,6/8,000



ANDREW JONES

Sale Date: March 3, 2019

Lot 350

Art Nouveau Paint-Decorated Floor Screen

Six panels, circa 1900, 79½ by 148½ inches.

Estimate: $3/5,000

