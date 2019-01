Just for one moment, imagine the amount of “fake news” going on in the First Century BCE. Politics aside, when a philosopher has to set out a reasoned argument on how centaurs could not possibly exist, it leaves one to wonder how humans have made it this far. In his poem “On the Nature of Things,” Lucretius reasons that centaurs could not exist because of the different growth patterns of humans and horses. At the age of three, he reasons, a horse is in its absolute prime, but at the same age, a human is still toddling around, unable to fend for itself. Solid argument there. But he did not account for the scientific record, to which we will add, more than 2,000 years later, the centaur skeleton approaching the block at Sworders. It joins other lots from around the world in this week’s picks.

SWORDERS

Sale Date: February 12, 2019

Lot 94

Centaur Skeleton

Late Twentieth Century, mounted in a rectangular glass case, centaur 22 by 17 inches. This reconstruction of this mythical creature was made from the skeletal elements of various animals.

Estimate: $8/10,500



DOYLE

Sale Date: February 13, 2019

Lot 131

Edmund Henry Osthaus (American, 1858–1928)

“The First Lesson — A Setter and Her Six Pups,” oil on canvas, 30 by 44 inches.

Estimate: $30/50,000



MICHAAN’S

Sale Date: February 9, 2019

Lot 1136

Painted Cast Iron Clown Carnival Gallery Target

J.T. Dickman carnival gallery target. Marked “Pat’d. Sept. 19. 1911 by J.T. Dickman L.A.,” 20¼ inches high.

Estimate: $8/10,000



CARLSEN GALLERY

Sale Date: February 10, 2019

Lot 128

Carved Wood Federal Eagle

Nineteenth Century, 31 inches high.

Estimate: $2/3,000



AMERO AUCTIONS

Sale Date: February 10, 2019

Lot 121

“The Shackle Broken-By the Genius of Freedom” Lithograph

Estimate: $3/5,000



BLACKWELL AUCTIONS

Sale Date: February 9, 2019

Lot 101

American School Portrait Of Two Children

Circa 1840s portrait of two young boys along a path. One boy is holding a hoop and stick game, and the other is holding a drum and drumsticks. Unsigned, 45 by 38¾ inches.

Estimate: $6/12,000



MORPHY

Sale Date: February 7, 2019

Lot 3521

Winchester 1917 Complete Calendar (Framed)

Top metal band is visible. Original painted by W.K. Leigh (1866–1955). This action image shows an elk hunter trying to load a severed elk head onto a pack horse but having a bit of trouble, 29¾ by 14-7/8 inches.

Estimate: $3/4,000



BENEFIT SHOP

Sale Date: February 6, 2019

Lot 3

Tang-Style Handcrafted Horse Sculpture

A hand painted cloisonné-style canvas over wood, 56 inches tall. Purchased in Lyon, France.

Estimate: $30/38,000



ROLAND

Sale Date: February 10, 2019

Lot 204

Antique Continental Serpentine Chest

Eighteenth Century scallop-form commode/chest, with bun feet.

Estimate: $1,8/2,200