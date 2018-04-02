Top Picks: Goode Is Good

Thomas Goode & Co., has stood watch over London’s South Audley Street for nearly 175 years, having moved there 17 years after the company was established in 1827, and never moving since. The dinnerware retailer to royalty was started by Thomas Goode, but flourished under his son, William James Goode. According to the company, W.J. Goode “traveled the world not just in search of the finest porcelain and bone china designs, but also provided a uniquely personal service to Europe’s great families; in the process endowing the business with a caliber of clientele that endures to this day.” And indeed it does, in recent times the firm has provided dinner service to Queen Elizabeth and was commissioned in 1981 to create a dinner service as a gift to the Prince and Princess of Wales for their wedding. Reaching back through time, Bonhams brings to sale two moon flasks once sold by the firm, one by Minton and the other attributed, that bear the mark of high artistry in porcelain that Thomas Goode & Co., has always been known for. They join other top lots from around the world in this week’s picks.

BONHAMS

Sale Date: April 12, 2018

Lot 193

William James Goode Hand Painted Moon Flask

“Leda and the Swan,” an impressive Aesthetic Movement hand painted moon flask by William James Goode, after W.S Coleman, dated 1871. Attributed to Mintons.

Estimate: $8,4/11,000

HERITAGE

Sale Date: April 15, 2018

Lot 89013

A Frank Sinatra Collection Of Paintings And Sketches

Circa 1980s, six works: three oil on cardboard paintings, two pencil on paper sketches, one pastel on paper drawing and the singer’s sketchbook.

Current Bid: $1,000

BAKKER

Sale Date: April 14, 2018

Lot 57

William Zorach (1887–1966)

Provincetown, woodblock print, 11-3/8 by 8-7/8 inches sheet.

Estimate: $5/7,000

HARGESHEIMER

Sale Date: April 13–14, 2018

Lot 167

A Fine Silver-Gilt And Enamel Cross Mount Athos

Seventeenth Century, cedar wood, mounted in a partially enameled silver-gilt cross. Engraving depicts the Baptism and the Crucifixion of Christ surrounded by prophets. Set with garnets, coral and pastes. Handle with Greek inscription, 8½ inches long.

Estimate: $2,2/4,400

WILLIS HENRY

Sale Date: April 14, 2018

Lot 14

Nineteenth Century Miniature Pine Bureau

Original red with web grained paint in yellow with green dots, cutout rectangular backsplash, with three brass round head tacks, beveled drawer fronts with small brass pulls, “T” head nail construction, found in Vermont; 5¼ inches high.

Estimate: $900–$1,400

ROCK ISLAND AUCTION

Sale Date: April 13–15, 2018

Lot 60

Cased Colt Civilian Walker Revolver

The only known original cased Colt Civilian Walker percussion revolver, known as “The Danish Sea Captain Walker.” This Walker set is the only known with specific documentation in the inventor’s own handwriting, accompanying the revolver since the day it was sold at Blunt & Syms, New York, 1847.

Estimate: $800,000–$1.3 million

POOK & POOK

Sale Date: April 14, 2018

Lot 42

John Drissell (Pennsylvania, 1762–1846)

Painted pine slide lid box made for Peter Nehs, retaining its original painted surface with tulips and pinwheel flowers on a red ground, the original German text translates to “I came to a land where it was written on the wall, ‘Be pious and never hide anything that is not yours, let it lie.’” 4¼ inches high.

Estimate: $12/18,000

HAMPEL FINE ART AUCTIONS

Sale Date: April 12, 2018

Lot 116

Fossil Skull Of A Triceratops Horridus

Hell Creek Formation in North Dakota, late Maastrichtian (late Cretaceous period), 66–68 million years ago.

Estimate: $185/247,000

DuMOUCHELLES

Sale Date: April 13–15, 2018

Lot 42055

Meissen “Snowball” Porcelain Covered Vases

A pair featuring decorations of birds, fruits and nuts and having floral covers, 17½ inches high.

Estimate: $1,5/3,000