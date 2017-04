Do you recall the scene in Forrest Gump when Bubba started naming off the different ways one can prepare shrimp? It went on for more than a minute and a half as he rattled off 21 different ways one could go about it. This is sort of like that, but with canes. There was seemingly no end to the amount of uses a cane had for people in earlier times, and that is thoroughly demonstrated in Kimball M. Sterling’s upcoming sale featuring the cane collection of Paul Weisberg. There’s a violin cane, music box cane, gun cane, political cane, beer measuring cane, coin purse cane, dagger cane, flag parade cane, Masonic cane, pipe cane, megaphone cane, political cane, telescope cane, dress cane, compass cane… you get the idea. All those canes join other terrific lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

KIMBALL M. STERLING INC.

Sale Date: April 29, 2017

Lot 150

Violin Cane

Circa 1880, a very rare, desirable violin cane with original tuning keys, finger board and tail piece, silver metal collars and matching ferrule, original hard wood shaft and pine soundboard, 34 inches length.

Estimate: $4/7,000

STAIR GALLERIES

Sale Date: April 22–23, 2017

Lot 550

Judy Kensley McKie Table

Reindeer table, walnut, ash and glass, circa 1988, 30 inches high. McKie designed this table specifically for the Houghtons’ dining room in Corning, N.Y. Collection of Mr. and Mrs. James R. Houghton.

Estimtate: $15/20,000

SLOTIN FOLK ART

Sale Date: April 29–30, 2017

Lot 215

Howard Finster, “Monsters Of Ello”

Circa 1984. #3,592. Signed, dated, titled and numbered. Enamel on glass window pane, a rare and unusual work, 27 by 37 inches.

Estimate: $6/9,000

FREEMAN’S

Sale Date: April 26, 2017

Lot 148

Painted And Decorated Leather And Felt Parade Hat For Franklin Fire Company

Germantown, Philadelphia, 1840–60. The red ground decorated with polychrome portrait of Benjamin Franklin within a bannerette inscribed, “Franklin Fire Compy,” embellished with gilt foliate flourishes, the back bearing the gilt date, “1764”; the top with gilt initials “W.G.”; the hat numbered “92” on the inside band, underside of brim painted green, retains paper liner and leather inner brim. 6½ inches high.

Estimate: $8/12,000

SCHMIDT’S ANTIQUES, INC.

Sale Date: April 22, 2017

Lot 28

A Mid-Nineteenth Century Folk Art Portrait Attributed To Prior-Hamblin School

New England, oil on canvas portrait of a young woman depicted in half-length, seated on a chair framed by tasseled drapery, holding a floral spray in her left hand, an open window at the side shows a landscape, swimming swans and a country estate in the distance. Unsigned, 21-7/8 by 27 inches, in a mahogany ogee frame of the period

Estimate: $6/8,000

WILLIAM J. JENACK AUCTIONEERS

Sale Date: April 23, 2017

Lot 84

Rare Japanese Kutani Bowl

Edo/Meiji period, 5½ inches high.

Estimate: $1,8/2,000

FONTAINE’S

Sale Date: April 22, 2017

Lot 1

French Marble & Bronze Annular Dial Clock

Large mantel clock has a rouge marble base with gilt-bronze mounts and feet, spun brass sphere mounted on top with gilt-bronze floral garland, star mounts and large gilt-bronze eagle finial. Two silvered annular dials measure 6½ inches diameter, having painted Roman hour numerals on the hour dial and five-minute numbers on the minute dial; large round French brass spring driven movement is signed “Dumoulinneuf, a Paris” has a platform lever escapement and an half-hour strike on a bell.

Estimate: $6/8,000

WIEDERSEIM ASSOCIATES, INC.

Sale Date: April 22, 2017

Lot 200

Portrait Of Priscilla Cooper

Oil on canvas, Priscilla Cooper was the daughter-in-law of John Tyler, the tenth president of the United States.

Estimate: $15/20,000

TREMONT AUCTIONS

Sale Date: April 23, 2017

Lot 225

Nineteenth Century Chinese Jade Carving

Gray stone with tan markings. Carving of a raft with two female Immortals and various symbols of longevity. Carved fitted hardwood stand, 3½ inches high.

Estimate: $15/20,000