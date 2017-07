It takes a little game of smoke and mirrors to trick an animal onto your dinner plate, but we’ve gotten rather good at it over the course of time. So good, in fact, that the smoke worked itself into an art form. Fine decoys grace our short list from some of the finest makers and carvers that the world has ever seen. They join art and other objects that set the scene for our next fishing or hunting trip in this week’s picks.

GUYETTE & DEETER

Sale Date: July 26, 2017

Lot 349

Extremely Rare Yellowlegs With Both Wings Up In Landing Pose, Elmer Crowell (1862–1951)

East Harwich, Mass. Crowell’s oval brand is under the base. Highly detailed feather paint and good patina. Carved tail feathers.

Estimate: $30/35,000

COPLEY

Sale Date: July 27–28, 2017

Lot 50

Canvas-Covered Long-Tailed Duck, Lothrop Turner Holmes (1824–1899)

Kingston, Mass., circa 1855, 13 inches long. The body is constructed with canvas, fastened by copper tacks stretched over bent wooden slats. Inscribed on the bottom board “Lothrop Holmes Kingston, Mass.” A rigmate was depicted on the 1980 Massachusetts Waterfowl Stamp and print. This is an excellent example from the most celebrated rig of canvas decoys. Original paint with gunning wear and working touch-up to tail chip.

Estimate: $30/50,000

ELDRED’S

Sale Date: August 2, 2017

Lot 101

A. Elmer Crowell Greater Yellowlegs In Hanging Position

East Harwich, Mass., circa 1925, painted tack eyes; length 17 inches.

Estimate: $10/12,000

CASE ANTIQUES

Sale Date: August 5, 2017

Lot 451

John J. Audubon, Trumpeter Swan

Havell Edition aquatint etching, Trumpeter Swan (Young) — Cygnus Buccinator, plate CCCLXXVI. Printed lower right margin: “Engraved, Printed and Coloured by R. Havell 1837.” Published 1838. Titled center margin and printed lower left margin: “Drawn from Nature by J.J. Audubon. F.R.S. F.L.S.” Watermarked J. Whatman 1838. Intaglio and watercolor on paper; sheet 26-5/8 by 40 inches.

Estimate: $8/12,000

FAIRFIELD AUCTION

Sale Date: July 26, 2017

Lot 194

Redware Fish Mold

19 1/4 inches long, Nineteenth Century

Estimate: $3/500

HERITAGE

Sale Date: July 29–30, 2017

Lot 86580

Ashtead And Epping Forests (General, 1921)

Two travel posters, 20½ by 28½ inches. Walter E. Spradbery artwork. Well known for his incredible landscapes, British artist Spradbery created dozens of travel posters advertising all the beauty England had to offer, especially its idyllic countryside. These are early Twentieth Century illustrations of the Epping and Ashtead Forests.

Estimate: $600–$1,200



SOULIS AUCTIONS

Sale Date: July 30, 2017

Lot 40

Original Illustration Oil Signed Ted Keller

Circa 1960, signed lower left. Sight, 28 by 21¼ inches.

Estimate: $400/500

COEUR D’ALENE ART AUCTION

Sale Date: July 29, 2017

Lot 57

Edmund H. Osthaus (1858–1928)

“Setters on Point,” oil on canvas, 24 by 36 inches, signed lower right.

Estimate: $30/50,000

JENACK

Sale Date: July 30, 2017

Lot 265

Dutch School (Twentieth Century) Painting

Oil on canvas, “Le Chasseur,” after Adrian Cornelisz Beeldmaker (Dutch, 1618–1709), stamped verso, 17 by 20½ inches.

Estimate: $200/300