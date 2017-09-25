Top Picks: Dufy’s Gardens

-
In 1923, Raoul Dufy began a collaboration with the Catalan potter Josep Artigas that would produce a series of approximately 170 ceramic works. Artigas helmed the wheel, sculpting the form, and Dufy directed the brush to give them their life and subject. As the duo branched out of traditional forms, they joined forces with Spanish architect Nicolau Rubio to create a series of small-scale architectural painted ceramic planters that took the form of fountains and elaborate stepped gardens, called “Jardin De Salon.” Petite as they were poignant, the works housed a miniature garden that would have made any plant feel like it was planted in Eden. An example approaches the block at Rhode Island’s Ancient Objects auction house, joining a list of noteworthy lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.
October 15
Lot 389
Raoul Dufy (1877–1953), Ceramic ‘Jardin De Salon’
France, circa 1920s. Signed by all three artists.
Estimate: $8/18,000
October 7
Lot 181
Patek Philippe 18K Yellow Gold Annual Calendar Men’s Watch
Ref 5035J, Case Serial 3058933, 37mm case diameter. Adjustable Patek Philippe strap with 18K yellow gold signed clasp; automatic; Circa 2013.
Estimate: $14/17,000
October 4
Lot 17
Circle Of Lucas Cranach The Younger (1515–1586)
Untitled (Salome), oil on copper panel, circa 1550s, 12½ by 10 inches.
Estimate: $6/9,000
October 7
Lot 85
Eighteenth Century American Tiger Maple Slant Lid Desk
Finely figured American tiger maple slant lid desk, original condition with minor restorations; 40¼ inches high.
Estimate: $8/12,000
October 7
M.C. Escher (Dutch 1898–1972)
“Regular Division of the Plane III (Red)” and “Regular Division of the Plane III (Black),” woodcut, both measure 9½ by 7-1/8 inches.
Estimate: $4/6,000
October 7
Louis Icart (French, 1888–1950), “White Underwear”
Oil on canvas, original maquette for the etching; 31¾ by 39 inches.
Estimate: $32/35,000
October 7-8
Lot 363
Three-Color Slip Decorated Flower In Pot Pie Plate
Southeast Pennsylvania, 8½ inches diameter, ex-Shel Silverstein collection.
Estimate: $500–$1,000
October 5
Lot 124
Hughie Lee-Smith (1915–1999), “Interlude”
Oil on linen canvas, 1991, 26 by 18 inches. Signed in oil, lower right.
Estimate: $20/30,000
October 7
Lot 102
Rare Swell Bodied Copper Whale Weathervane
Nineteenth Century, retaining an old verdigris surface, 36 inches length.
Estimate: $6/10,000
September 25, 2017
