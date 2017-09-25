Top Picks: Dufy’s Gardens

In 1923, Raoul Dufy began a collaboration with the Catalan potter Josep Artigas that would produce a series of approximately 170 ceramic works. Artigas helmed the wheel, sculpting the form, and Dufy directed the brush to give them their life and subject. As the duo branched out of traditional forms, they joined forces with Spanish architect Nicolau Rubio to create a series of small-scale architectural painted ceramic planters that took the form of fountains and elaborate stepped gardens, called “Jardin De Salon.” Petite as they were poignant, the works housed a miniature garden that would have made any plant feel like it was planted in Eden. An example approaches the block at Rhode Island’s Ancient Objects auction house, joining a list of noteworthy lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.





ANCIENT OBJECTS

October 15

Lot 389

Raoul Dufy (1877–1953), Ceramic ‘Jardin De Salon’

France, circa 1920s. Signed by all three artists.

Estimate: $8/18,000

MORPHY AUCTIONS

October 7

Lot 181

Patek Philippe 18K Yellow Gold Annual Calendar Men’s Watch

Ref 5035J, Case Serial 3058933, 37mm case diameter. Adjustable Patek Philippe strap with 18K yellow gold signed clasp; automatic; Circa 2013.

Estimate: $14/17,000

CARLYLE GALLERIES

October 4

Lot 17

Circle Of Lucas Cranach The Younger (1515–1586)

Untitled (Salome), oil on copper panel, circa 1550s, 12½ by 10 inches.

Estimate: $6/9,000

WOLFS

October 7

Lot 85

Eighteenth Century American Tiger Maple Slant Lid Desk

Finely figured American tiger maple slant lid desk, original condition with minor restorations; 40¼ inches high.

Estimate: $8/12,000

MICHAAN’S AUCTIONS

October 7

M.C. Escher (Dutch 1898–1972)

“Regular Division of the Plane III (Red)” and “Regular Division of the Plane III (Black),” woodcut, both measure 9½ by 7-1/8 inches.

Estimate: $4/6,000

ALEX COOPER

October 7

Louis Icart (French, 1888–1950), “White Underwear”

Oil on canvas, original maquette for the etching; 31¾ by 39 inches.

Estimate: $32/35,000

HARTZELL’S AUCTION GALLERY

October 7-8

Lot 363

Three-Color Slip Decorated Flower In Pot Pie Plate

Southeast Pennsylvania, 8½ inches diameter, ex-Shel Silverstein collection.

Estimate: $500–$1,000

SWANN

October 5

Lot 124

Hughie Lee-Smith (1915–1999), “Interlude”

Oil on linen canvas, 1991, 26 by 18 inches. Signed in oil, lower right.

Estimate: $20/30,000

POOK & POOK

October 7

Lot 102

Rare Swell Bodied Copper Whale Weathervane

Nineteenth Century, retaining an old verdigris surface, 36 inches length.

Estimate: $6/10,000