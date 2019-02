Top Picks: Drinking With A Lincoln

Robert Todd Lincoln, the firstborn son of Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd, rose to the rank of Secretary of War under Presidents James Garfield and Chester Arthur. Following this, he pivoted to diplomacy as Minister to Great Britain, which is a position now called Ambassador. As Lincoln served up American peace, he was gifted a Tiffany & Co, silver flask by US Major James Clarence Post, engraved “a souvenir of his friend.” Everyone knows there’s nothing that says “keep the peace” quite like sharing a drink that spontaneously appears from the depths of one’s pocket. The flask joins other top lots from around the United States in this week’s Top Picks.

COWAN’S

Sale Date: February 22–23, 2019

Lot 700

Robert Todd Lincoln Silver Presentation Flask, Tiffany

Circa 1890, a silver flask with engraved presentation To / Robert T. Lincoln / as a souvenir of his friend / James Clarence Post, the lid with monogram of Robert Todd Lincoln. Marked Tiffany & Co / Paris on neck; 6 inches high.

Estimate: $6/8,000



Sale Date: February 20–21, 2019

Lot 566

Houdini Flight Photograph

Original 1910 snapshot of Houdini’s Australia flight, hand-labeled, with a signed statement from a friend of Houdini’s family.

Estimate: $400/600





ARTEMIS GALLERY

Sale Date: February 21, 2019

Lot 144D

Aztec Volcanic Stone Solar Disc

Pre-Columbian, Mexico City region, Aztec, Post-classic Mexico, circa 1400 to 1500 CE. A diamond-shaped volcanic stone, weathered to a dramatic black, with a large, round solar disc motif at its center and additional carving on the projecting sides. At the center of that circle is a sun image with an anthropomorphic face — the deity Tonatiuh, 16½ by 16¼ by 5½ inches.

Estimate: $50/70,000





POSTER AUCTIONS INTERNATIONAL

Sale Date: February 24, 2019

Lot 262

Underground / Power

Design by E. McKnight Kauffer (1890–1954), 24-3/8 by 39 inches. Published by Vincent Brooks, Day & Son, London, 1931.

Estimate: $12/15,000





HERITAGE

Sale Date: February 21–22, 2019

Lot 91068

Superman No. 1 (DC, 1939)

CGC VG+ 4.5, cream to off-white pages. Unrestored copies of this super key are very difficult to come by. Heritage has never offered an unrestored copy graded higher than 5.0 to date, and gpanalysis.com shows no sales of unrestored copies graded higher than 5.5.

Current Bid: $240,000





RAGO

Sale Date: February 23–24, 2019

Lot 936

Jean Cocteau (1889–1963)

Art Deco triple-level folding server, France, circa 1950s. Mixed metals, enamel, resin; closed 11 by 8 inches.

Estimate: $800-1,200





THE COBBS

Sale Date: February 23, 2019

Lot 61

New Jersey Blue Painted Bakers Box

Nineteenth Century, having an unusual arched cutout base which is found in northern New Jersey area supporting a maple and pine case. Lift top and centrally divided interior, 32½ inches high.

Estimate: $400/700





APPLEBROOK AUCTIONS

Sale Date: February 21, 2019

Lot 78

Pair Of Tiffany & Co Sterling New Years Horns

Measuring 10½ inches high, gross weight 380.4 grams.

Estimate: $500-1,000





KAMELOT

Sale Date: February 23, 2019

Lot 40

Donald Deskey Dresser

Four drawer, labeled Charak, 31 inches high.

Estimate: $700/900