Top Picks: Buttoned Up

Figure skater Dick Button is no stranger to the pages of Antiques and The Arts Weekly, evidenced by a profile of his renowned skating collection on the cover of our April 7, 2017 issue, and further followed with a story on that collection’s exhibition at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., later that same year. Throughout his storied career, Dick Button established quite a few “firsts” and maintains a number of “onlys” in the figure skating world. First to land a double axel, first to land a triple jump, first American World Champion, first American to win the Olympic title in figure skating, the first and only American to win that title back to back and the only American to win the European title. From the 1960s onward, Button enjoyed a successful career in television broadcast journalism, following skating competitions for major networks around the world. He won an Emmy Award in 1981 for Outstanding Sports Personality — Analyst. Throughout this time, he attended shows and auctions in the pursuit of a gold-standard skating collection — and he succeeded. That collection approaches the block at Brunk Auctions, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.



BRUNK

Sale Date: January 25–26, 2019

Lot 1043

Wrought Iron Ice Skating Trade Sign

Late Nineteenth or early Twentieth Century, laminated wood skate with leather straps, wrought iron blade with gold painted knop, mounted on modern stand, 47 by 58½ by 9½ inches. From The Skating Collection of Dick Button, New York.

Estimate: $800-1,200





SKINNER

Sale Date: January 25, 2019

Lot 350

Michael Keane (American, 1948–2015)

“Summer’s End,” 1998, signed. Oil on panel, 11-7/8 by 24 inches.

Estimate: $10/15,000





BRIAN LEBEL

Sale Date: January 25–26, 2019

Lot 282

The Original “Fort Worth Five” Photograph

This is the original photograph that was discovered by a police detective at the Swartz Photography Studio in Fort Worth, Texas, which was subsequently obtained by the Pinkertons. The Pinkertons had copies produced of each individual bandit for distribution to other police agencies. Typed on paper affixed to verso, “THE WILD BUNCH / Left to Right: Standing: Wm. Carver; Harvey Logan / Sitting: Harry Longabaugh; Ben Kilpatrick, Geo. Parker, alias ‘Butch Cassidy.’” From The Robert G. McCubbin Photography Collection.

Estimate: $100/150,000





SHAPIRO AUCTIONS

Sale Date: January 26, 2019

Lot 142

Elizabeth Catlett (American, 1915–2012)

“Abstract Head,” marble atop wood base, overall height 14¾ inches.

Estimate: $15/25,000





NEAL AUCTION COMPANY

Sale Date: January 26–27, 2019

Lot 601

Fine and Large Chinese Spinach Green Jade Brush Pot

Carved in varying degrees of relief with single and groups of figures on horseback and at leisurely pursuits in a continuous landscape with pine, rock and clouds; four bracket feet; base with “Louis Joseph” label; overall height on stand 9¾ inches.

Estimate: $15/25,000





BURCHARD GALLERIES

Sale Date: January 27, 2019

Lot 1230

Harold Newton (American, 1934–1994)

Florida Highwaymen orange glow river sunset painting, Oil on Upson, 24 by 48 inches.

Estimate: $4/6,000





CRN

Sale Date: January 27, 2019

Lot 91

Nineteenth Century Cast Iron George Washington Stove Figure

Possibly by J.L. Mott Iron Works, New York, N.Y., 1850–1900, 46½ inches high. Alonzo Blanchard (American, 1799–1864) patented his George Washington radiator parlor stove in 1843. The cast iron figure of a toga-draped Washington radiated heat supplied by pipes connected to a stove in another room. This popular design continued to be made for many years and by different manufacturers. The J.L. Mott Iron Works was established in New York City in 1828.

Estimate: $2/3,000





FAIRFIELD AUCTION

Sale Date: January 23, 2019

Lot 100

Marc Chagall, “Les Ames Mortes”

Complete set in two volumes, 1948. Comprising 96 etchings and 11 etchings for vignettes. From an edition of 335.

Estimate: $15/20,000





UNIVERSITY ARCHIVES

Sale Date: January 23, 2019

Lot 66

Bob Dylan, “Like A Rolling Stone” Handwritten Signed Lyrics

Both the handwritten lyrics and signature have been authenticated by Bob Dylan’s manager. Single page measures 8½ by 11 inches. Apart from the original draft, these are the only known lyrics of “Like A Rolling Stone” that have been offered at auction.

Estimate: $50/60,000