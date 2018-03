When he entered the Norfolk Prison Colony in 1948, sentenced to six years for robbery, Malcolm Little was determined to emerge from his incarceration a different man. Upon his conversion to the Nation of Islam, Malcolm Little became Malcolm X, the figure who would change the face of the civil rights movement with a message of militant intolerance for racial inequality. Shedding his last name afforded him liberation from his slave name, and the X was a representation of the identity that was stolen from him. One of the first instances where Malcolm X wrote his new name, a visual example of the solidification of his identity and beliefs, crosses the block at Swann Galleries, joining other top lots from around the auction circuit in this week’s Top Picks.

SWANN

March 29

Lot 255

Malcolm X Autographed Letter

“The blacker a man is, the holier he is inside.” Letter from prison, one of his first to use his new name. Signed as “your brother Malcolm X” to ‘My Dear Most Humble Brother Raymond.” Six pages, March 12, 1950.

Estimate: $20/30,000

Sotheby’s

March 28

Lot 26

Carroll Cloar (American, 1913–1994)

“Blood of the Maguey,” tempera on board, 20¼ by 26 inches, painted in 1952.

Estimate: $20/30,000

BONHAMS

March 28

Lot 171

A George II Painted Oak And Ash‘Primitive’ Windsor Armchair

Attributed to the West Country, circa 1730–50

Estimate: $21/28,000

SCHMIDT’S ANTIQUES INC

March 31

Lot 103

A. Willard Jr Alarm Banjo Clock

Early Nineteenth Century, eight-day brass, weight-driven time, strike and alarm movement with pentagonal plates and painted metal dial, alarm bell on top of case. Mahogany case with brass bezel and arms, eglomise panels in waist and lower door, 32½ inches high.

Estimate: $3/4,000

HARTZELL’S AUCTION GALLERY

March 30

Lot 400

13-Star Centennial Flag

Medallion-style star arrangement,circa 1870–80, wool with twill canvas hoist and two brass grommets, stars are hand sewn, stripes are treadle sewn.

Estimate: $3/5,000

WILLIAM A. SMITH, INC

March 28

Lot 17

Kathy Callahan Figural Chair

Decorative figural chair depicting a Bob Hope dance routine, signed Kathy Callahan 1998, 68 inches high.

Estimate: $800–$1,200

MORPHY

March 29

Lot 1

1954 Cassius Clay Earliest Known Boxing Glove

This glove is a left hand sparring size glove. Painted in white on the front “Glove Used By Cassius Clay When He First Came To Columbia Gym Age 12.” In the interior of the wrist are the initials “C.C.” (Cassius Clay) and is marked “Columbia Gym Louisville KY.” Visually, it is a reminder of the humble beginnings of a boy who had his bicycle stolen.

Estimate: $10/20,000

PAUL ARSENAULT AUCTIONEERS

March 31

Lot 50

Green Hand-Blown Unusual Bottle

This very unusual green bottle is quite heavy and has a beautiful pattern on front and back. Measures 8 by 4½ inches.

RO GALLERY

March 31

Lot 329

William Skilling

“Afternoon on the Beach (Beach at Zarauz),” 1955, oil on canvas, signed, 48 by 60 inches.

Estimate: $10/12,000