Top Picks: Above My Bend

-
-
H.K. Keller FAMILY RELOCATION ONLINE AUCTION
Aug 28-06, 2018Woodshed LIVE EVENT
Sep 06-06, 2018
-
Published: September 4, 2018
Sale Date: September 12
Lot 100
Davy Crockett’s Bowie Knife Deposited To The Peale Museum
Early “Bowie”-type clip point blade etched with American patriotic motifs on a blued ground with gilt highlights. Finely fluted ivory grip surmounted by a boldly rendered cast and gilt lion pommel. The scabbard made of two pieces of leather, one smooth, and the outside section resembles alligator hide.
Estimate: $100/150,000
Sale Date: September 14
Lot 240
William Ruthven Wheeler (American, 1832–1894)
“Great Lakes Marine Disaster,” unsigned, oil on canvas, 27½ by 47½ inches.
Estimate: $7/9,000
Sale Date: September 14
Lot 302
Nineteenth Century Cast Iron Hitching Post With Clenched Hand Top
A tubular cast iron shaft and square iron base. Likely Philadelphia. 62½ inches high.
Estimate: $800–1,200
Sale Date: September 14–16
Lot 902
Moise Kisling (French/Polish, 1891–1953)
“St. Tropez,” 1918, signed lower right and inscribed verso, oil on canvas, 23 ¾ by 28-11/16 inches, original frame.
Estimate: $30/50,000
Sale Date: September 14–15
Lot 795
Two-Faced Indian Bank
“E” rated, original turnpin.
Estimate: $3/4,000
Sale Date: September 14–15
Lot 386
Copper Rearing Horse Weathervane
Late Nineteenth Century, the horse silhouette within a banner, having a rosette collar on finial, retaining an old verdigris surface and original directionals, 44 inches high.
Estimate: $4/8,000
Sale Date: September 15
Lot 34
Pilgrim Century Carved Oak Fragment
With figure, Sixteenth Century, 18 inches high.
Estimate: $100–1,000
Sale Date: September 14–16
Lot 1125
Franz Arthur Bischoff (American, 1864–1929) Hand Painted Porcelain Punch Bowl
Scalloped edge hand-painted grape leaf and vine pattern, signed “Franz A. Bischoff.” Punch bowl sits on a pedestal base and has a raised shell and scrolling leaf design, 11½ inches high.
Estimate: $1,5/2,500
Sale Date: September 17
Lot 153
Gerrit Rietveld Beechwood Elling, Sideboard
Designed by Gerrit Rietveld, circa 1919, for Architect Piet Elling, made by Gerard van de Groenekan, circa 1960. Branded marks, 41 inches high. One of 11 examples produced.
Estimate: $40/60,000
Top Picks: I Hated That Cat, Anyway
August 22, 2018
July 17, 2018
Top Picks: Home-field Advantage
May 16, 2018
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036