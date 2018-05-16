Top Picks: Above My Bend

Charles Wilson Peale was a collector’s collector. The esteemed Baltimore icon, while one of the United States’ greatest portrait painters, undoubtedly had a better collection than many museums of his time. It was a product of his dedication: how many of you can lay claim to exhuming a Mastodon, as Peale did? It came as no surprise then that Peale’s collection would become the Peale’s Baltimore Museum and Gallery of Fine Arts, founded in 1814 by his son Rembrandt Peale. His collection was well known to many, including Davy Crockett, who wrote that the institution possessed “curiosities….above my bend.” No short time later, an 11½-inch bowie knife, purported to be long in the possession of Davy Crockett, was deposited at the museum for display. It features a lion pommel, a reference to the 1831 play The Lion Of The West that used Crockett as the inspiration for its protagonist and launched him from a recognized frontiersman into the canon of folklore. The knife approaches the block at Cowan’s, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

COWAN’S AUCTION

Sale Date: September 12

Lot 100

Davy Crockett’s Bowie Knife Deposited To The Peale Museum

Early “Bowie”-type clip point blade etched with American patriotic motifs on a blued ground with gilt highlights. Finely fluted ivory grip surmounted by a boldly rendered cast and gilt lion pommel. The scabbard made of two pieces of leather, one smooth, and the outside section resembles alligator hide.

Estimate: $100/150,000

WESCHLER’S

Sale Date: September 14

Lot 240

William Ruthven Wheeler (American, 1832–1894)

“Great Lakes Marine Disaster,” unsigned, oil on canvas, 27½ by 47½ inches.

Estimate: $7/9,000

BRIGGS AUCTION

Sale Date: September 14

Lot 302

Nineteenth Century Cast Iron Hitching Post With Clenched Hand Top

A tubular cast iron shaft and square iron base. Likely Philadelphia. 62½ inches high.

Estimate: $800–1,200

BRUNK AUCTION

Sale Date: September 14–16

Lot 902

Moise Kisling (French/Polish, 1891–1953)

“St. Tropez,” 1918, signed lower right and inscribed verso, oil on canvas, 23 ¾ by 28-11/16 inches, original frame.

Estimate: $30/50,000

BP AUCTIONS

Sale Date: September 14–15

Lot 795

Two-Faced Indian Bank

“E” rated, original turnpin.

Estimate: $3/4,000

POOK & POOK

Sale Date: September 14–15

Lot 386

Copper Rearing Horse Weathervane

Late Nineteenth Century, the horse silhouette within a banner, having a rosette collar on finial, retaining an old verdigris surface and original directionals, 44 inches high.

Estimate: $4/8,000

ESTATE OF MIND

Sale Date: September 15

Lot 34

Pilgrim Century Carved Oak Fragment

With figure, Sixteenth Century, 18 inches high.

Estimate: $100–1,000

DuMOUCHELLES

Sale Date: September 14–16

Lot 1125

Franz Arthur Bischoff (American, 1864–1929) Hand Painted Porcelain Punch Bowl

Scalloped edge hand-painted grape leaf and vine pattern, signed “Franz A. Bischoff.” Punch bowl sits on a pedestal base and has a raised shell and scrolling leaf design, 11½ inches high.

Estimate: $1,5/2,500

DOYLE

Sale Date: September 17

Lot 153

Gerrit Rietveld Beechwood Elling, Sideboard

Designed by Gerrit Rietveld, circa 1919, for Architect Piet Elling, made by Gerard van de Groenekan, circa 1960. Branded marks, 41 inches high. One of 11 examples produced.

Estimate: $40/60,000