Top Picks: A Flock With Attitude

At times, it’s a worthy exercise to try to personify a collection, imagining what they would say to one another when their owner isn’t around. Would they be nice to each other on the shelf? Would they judge each other on their looks, like we do? Twenty-six birds, two ruffled-collar dogs, two face jugs, a creature and a mantel clock form the Andrew Furer and Elle Douglas Collection of Martin Brothers works, which approaches the block at Rago this September. They are of course aesthetically magnificent, and some of these birds even appear like they would be nice to have around as friends — like the groupings of two or more nuzzling their heads against one another on a single base — you can tell they’ve developed interpersonal skills. But the solitary birds? There’s one or two in there that look dumbly happy, but for the others, those with their head tilted to the side and the tightened eyes, all I feel is their searing disappointment. These birds are on the cusp of a high-pitched critique and you’re not going to enjoy what they have to say. It’ll be quite harsh and personal, cutting through your heart in a way only a bird can. Together they form the judge and the jury singing at once a great chorus of criticism. Squawk this and squawk that, you wouldn’t be able to get a word in. Perhaps they’d be beneficial to have on your work desk. Though if you’re interested in buying them, it should be pretty easy to get past all of that, as they don’t actually talk.

RAGO

Sale Date: September 21-22, 2019

Lot 22

Robert W. Martin (1843-1923); Martin Brothers

Tall and fine bird tobacco jar, England, 1900. Salt-glazed stoneware, ebonized wood. On base: 13¾ inches high.

Estimate: $50/75,000



SKINNER INC

Sale Date: September 17, 2019

Lot 107

Marilyn Cooperman Designed Pendant/Brooch

Large 18K gold and sterling silver, citrine and cultured pearl, designed as a paisley set with citrines and pearls, 41.2 dwt, signed.

Estimate: $4/6,000



HERITAGE

Sale Date: September 21-22, 2019

Lot 43034

William Henry Harrison: Unique Large Quilt With Equestrian Bandana

Cotton quilt featuring a 26-by-26-inch red cotton bandana showing Harrison on horseback, surrounded by vignettes of notable events in his career. The balance of the quilt is composed of 8½-inch squares with identical designs done in pink and light red. Completely handmade, 88 by 96 inches.

Current Bid: $750



SARATOGA AUTO AUCTION

Sale Date: September 20-21, 2019

Lot 125

1936 Ford Phaeton Deluxe

221 cid flathead engine produces 85 hp, three-speed manual transmission. The exterior is black with a tan, cloth soft top and features saddle-colored leatherette bench seats.

Estimate: $38/40,000



JEFFREY S. EVANS

Sale Date: September 19-21, 2019

Lot 1478

Log Cabin Covered Marmalade/Pickle Jar

Amber, Central Glass Co., circa 1884, 6¾ inches high.

Estimate: $500-$1,000



HINDMAN

Sale Date: September 19, 2019

Lot 299

An 18K Gold And Pearl-Mounted Agate Bowl

Measuring 1-7/8 by 7¾ by 5½ inches.

Estimate: $2/4,000



CARLSEN GALLERY INC

Sale Date: September 22, 2019

Lot 139

Gorham 1854 Coin And Sterling Tea And Coffee Service

In original mahogany case, seven pieces, approximately 218 ozt.

Estimate: $5/10,000



NYE & CO

Sale Date: September 18, 2019

Lot 151

Cast Iron The Prussian Grenadiers Stoveplate

Eighteenth Century, Buck County, Penn., left plate, 24½ by 26 inches. From the collection of Eric Martin Wunsch, New York City.

Estimate: $2/4,000



MORPHY

Sale Date: September 24-25, 2019

Lot 1287

Henry Hart Presto Cast Iron Mechanical Bank

Place a 25¢ piece inside the bank. Place a penny in the slot and look through the viewer. It appears as though the penny has changed into a 25¢ piece. Pull the lever and the penny drops into the bank.

Estimate: $30/60,000