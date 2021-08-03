Top Hats: Eighteenth Century Chinese Chairs Lead Sloans & Kenyon Sale

CHEVY CHASE, MD. – A pair of Eighteenth Century Chinese carved huanghuali wood “official hat” chairs more than septupled their high $4,000 estimate on day two of Sloan & Kenyon’s July 29-30 catalog sale, finishing at $29,280. Top lot in the sale, the chairs were noted as property of an American diplomat stationed in China. There were two fun side notes to this sale. One was the sale of a pair of portraits by Jacob Eichholtz (American, 1776-1842) depicting Phillip Reigart (b 1788) and Sophia Diffenderffer Reigart (b 1784) by descendants of the subjects, who paid $10,370 for the husband and wife likenesses. The other was the first Sloans & Kenyon sale in the firm’s new premises at 5550 Friendship Boulevard, one mile south of its former location, also in Chevy Chase. A more extensive report on the sale will follow.