Top Bid Plucks Squash Blossom Necklace At Santa Fe Art Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Art Auction’s American Indian arts sale on August 12-13 coincided with Indian Market to celebrate diverse Native American arts. Featuring more than 500 lots from Nineteenth Century to contemporary pottery, textiles, jewelry, baskets, katsinam and paintings, a special highlight was the firm’s ongoing presentation to the market of more than 165 lots from the Georgia and Charles Loloma collection. Top lot on the sale’s first day was a Dine [Navajo] rare Lander turquoise and silver Squash Blossom necklace, circa 1970, which brought $23,750. From the Connie S. Sanchez estate, California, the 14 ½-inch-long necklace had approximately 90 carats of Lander turquoise and an overall weight of 7.4 ounces. Watch for an extended review of the sale’s highlights in an upcoming issue.