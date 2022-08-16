Top Bid Plucks Squash Blossom Necklace At Santa Fe Art Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: August 16, 2022
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Art Auction’s American Indian arts sale on August 12-13 coincided with Indian Market to celebrate diverse Native American arts. Featuring more than 500 lots from Nineteenth Century to contemporary pottery, textiles, jewelry, baskets, katsinam and paintings, a special highlight was the firm’s ongoing presentation to the market of more than 165 lots from the Georgia and Charles Loloma collection. Top lot on the sale’s first day was a Dine [Navajo] rare Lander turquoise and silver Squash Blossom necklace, circa 1970, which brought $23,750. From the Connie S. Sanchez estate, California, the 14 ½-inch-long necklace had approximately 90 carats of Lander turquoise and an overall weight of 7.4 ounces. Watch for an extended review of the sale’s highlights in an upcoming issue.
First Stop: Lake George, With Blanchard’s Adirondack Auction
August 16, 2022
Manuscript Journal Of Cleopatra’s Barge Voyage Brings $100,000 At Bonhams Skinner
August 16, 2022
Old Kinderhook Captured By Bejarong Lidded Bowl
August 16, 2022
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036