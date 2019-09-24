Tom Deupree, 79

Tom Deupree quietly passed away in his sleep on October 5. He was 79.

Nearly 40 years ago, as young dealers peddling our wares, it was suggested by many that we show our goods to the Deuprees. From the moment we first met them a lifelong friendship was forged. Through the birth of our children, sickness and health, some tears and a lot of laughs, we enjoyed a mutual lifetime of growth and camaraderie with Tom and his late wife Nikki. The two of them shared a love of antiques. There was a deep appreciation and endless curiosity for fine Americana, folk art, Native American objects and photography. Along with antiques, Tom enjoyed a lifelong passion for gardening and landscaping.

Tom possessed a unique sense of generosity. He procured more opportunities for us than I can count, but we had to work for them. When a sale or purchase was being crafted, Tom wanted to make sure that the buyer and the seller were equally happy. The people involved in a transaction were always more important than the transaction itself for him. This was a trait that Tom didn’t just learn along the way. It was part of the fabric of his being.

Today we are feeling an overwhelming loss as well as great joy for having been part of Tom and Nikki’s lives. Tom is survived by his son Taylor, daughter Karolen and four grandchildren, Nicholas, Tristan, Chamelea and Tara. Family was the most important thing on earth to him, and there was never a conversation where they were not mentioned.

Farewell dear friend!

Submitted by Kathryn and Fred Giampietro, New Haven, Conn.