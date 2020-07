Toko Shinoda Works Connect With Bidders At Quinn’s

FALLS CHURCH, VA. – A run of artwork by Japanese contemporary artist Toko Shinoda (b 1913) sold for a combined $110,105 at Quinn’s Auction Galleries sale on June 27. The top lot of the six pieces offered was “Nexus,” 1965, a Sumi ink and gold foil on paper work with artist seal and signature lower left. Signed, titled and dated on verso, the 35¾-by-25-inch (sight) work more than doubled its high estimate to finish at $26,840 when buyer’s premium was added.

This collection of Shinoda works was from the ex-collection of Harry Harding.

Shinoda is a Japanese artist working with sumi ink paintings and prints. Her art merges traditional calligraphy with modern abstract expressionism, and is primarily monochromatic, using sumi black, with some use of cinnabar, gold, silver or platinum. Her works have been exhibited in the Hague National Museum, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Cincinnati Art Museum, among others. Watch for a full review of this sale in an upcoming issue.