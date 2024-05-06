Tobacconist Figure Scorches Estimate At Freeman’s | Hindman

PHILADELPHIA — Of the 175 lots offered by Freeman’s | Hindman in its April 30 American furniture, folk and decorative arts sale, a circa 1860 carved tobacconist figure of Edwin Forrest as “Metamora,” from the play “Kings of the Wampanoags,” earned the sale’s highest price of $76,200, well ahead of its $5/8,000 estimate. Lynda Cain reported healthy and competitive interest in the 84-inch-tall piece, which was being deaccessioned by the Brandywine Museum of Art. A private collector outside of Pennsylvania, underbid by a trade buyer, won the lot. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. An upcoming issue will feature a lengthier review of the highlights of the sale.