CINCINNATI, OHIO — One of the collections headlining Cowan’s Auctions’ September 21 sale of American Indian and Western Art sale was that of William & Putzi Saunders, private Ohio collectors whose collection focused on not only on historical Native American works but also on contemporary works as well, many of which had been purchased directly from the artists. The highlight of the Saunders’ collection, and the top lot in the sale, was a circa 1900 blue, yellow, cream and brown wool Tlingit Chilkat blanket. Estimated at $15/25,000, interest in the lot quickly surpassed the estimate and it went out to one of five phone bidders, for $45,600, including buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 513-871-1670 or www.cowanauctions.com.

See a following issue for a more extensive sale review.