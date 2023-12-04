Titus Collection At McInnis Topped By $8,680 Cigar Store Trade Figure

AMESBURY, MASS. — On December 1-2, John McInnis sold the Titus collection of more than 20,000 individual items, including folk art, paintings, Halloween and other holiday collectibles, early children’s books and toys and much more. At $8,680, a cigar store Native American trade figure in unrestored condition led the day. A lot with two Lewis Carroll first editions, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through The Looking Glass, topped the large selection of children’s books, earning $4,650. Bidders in the room competed with phone and internet bidders for holiday items, and it was a Halloween tin parade lantern, with original painted surface, that those interested liked best as it earned $3,720. A full report will follow.