Timothy Bryce Chambers, Folk Art Dealer, 72 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SIKESTON, MO. — American folk art dealer and proprietor of Missouri Plain Folk, Tim Chambers, passed away on Sunday, September 21, following a long illness. He was predeceased by his business partner and wife of 53 years, Charline Freeman Chambers. His interest in handmade painted gameboards culminated in an essential book on the topic: The Art of the Game: a Collection of Vintage Game Boards from the Collection of Selby Shaver (2001). He is survived by his sons: Zachary Tyler Chambers and wife, Katy of Shreveport, La., and Tyson Freeman Chambers of St Louis; grandchildren: Jinx Benjamin Chambers, Price Zachary Chambers and Bobby Freeman Chambers; and a wide extended family. Dates for a celebration of life will be announced at a later time. A more extensive obituary, and In Memoriam, will be published in due course in these pages.