Time For Toys At Bertoia’s Annual Fall Sale

Review & Onsite Photos by Kiersten Busch

VINELAND, N.J. — Bertoia Auctions conducted its Annual Fall two-day sale on November 22-23, offering more than 1,000 lots and featuring the Bradley Kaplan Lionel train collection, the complete Bill Becker Issmayer train collection, the Bob Vicic and the Willett still bank collections and cast-iron toys from Ron Sieling, Rick Ralston and Cantey Johnson. “It was a very strong sale,” said Jeanne Bertoia, proprietor of Bertoia Auctions, in a phone call post-sale. “We’re very happy with the results overall. It did great, it was a strong auction!”

“On Saturday, we had every phone line going at the same time, it was very busy!” Jeanne continued. “Robots and space toys were hot, that was craziness! It was non-stop action on the internet and the telephones. Throughout the whole sale we had a lot of activity, a lot of interest. It was a high-quality auction throughout, in every category. We had the best condition or some of the rarest pieces, and that’s what collectors today are looking for: pieces that they don’t have, or pieces they already have, but that they want to upgrade in condition.”

The sale exceeded its estimated total, earning approximately $2.5 million against its $1.5/2 million estimate. Ninety-eight percent of all lots were sold, with 15 percent sold on LiveAuctioneers, 34 percent sold with Bertoia Live, 20 percent sold in-house and 31 percent sold to bidders on the telephone.

Leading both days of the sale was what president and principal auctioneer Michael Bertoia called “the main event,” as he announced it from the block: a model of the ocean liner Amerika by German toy manufacturer Märklin. “This one will make a splash!” joked Michael, as he opened the bidding for the early Twentieth Century ship at $85,000. The all-original, museum-quality clockwork-powered four-funnel vessel included lifeboats — only one with a paint chip, explained Jeanne — masts, upper deck appointments and what the auction catalog described as an “extraordinary color coordinating paint scheme.” After a quick back-and-forth between Michael’s absentee bidder and a bidder on the phone, the absentee bidder prevailed, steering the ship to its new home for $114,000.

Märklin model ships were at the front of the race on day one of the sale, with a second series live steam replica of the battleship Olympia docking at port for $20,400, to an absentee bidder. The circa 1915 model was “a fine boat, out of an estate,” explained Michael, as it came to the block. The estate in question was one in the Midwest, where it had made its home since being purchased when new. Despite some homemade replacement parts, the ship was still in excellent condition, and contained its original stacks and masts, as well as some of its brown hull and the original white paint on its deck.

Shifting from the land to the sea with Märklin, a brass Gauge II locomotive lead the selection of model trains on offer. The circa 1898-1900 clockwork powered example was featured in Reinhard Schiffmann’s book, Der Ganz Grossen, and came from an estate in Connecticut, consigned by the daughter of the original owner. According to the auction catalog, “Märklin’s brass locomotives are very rare, especially for the American market with cowcatcher and bell.” The rarity of this example attracted both phone and internet bidders, who battled back and forth until a phone bidder drove the train into the station for $19,200, more than double its high estimate.

Another, more festive, mode of transportation drove to the second-highest price on day one, maintaining that position through the second day as well. With “lots of interest here in the bid book,” according to Michael, was a toy automobile from Tippco, driven by Santa Claus himself. Father Christmas’ wind-up car was decorated with graphics of toys and was “without question, among the world’s best-known examples,” according to the auction catalog. Initially slated to open at $10,000, because of its rarity and bidder interest, the holiday vehicle started up at $32,000. In a playful attempt to encourage bidders into upping the ante, Michael threw in interjections like “this is a nice car,” when bidding began to slow down. His tactic worked, as the car drove to $48,000, surpassing its high estimate of $40,000 and headed home with a phone bidder.

Another highlight of day one was a collection tin lithograph Mickey Mouse and Popeye toys. Leading the group was a Mickey Mouse walker toy by the German company Distler — “a rare mouse,” as Michael put it when the toy came to the block. The 8½-inch-tall Mickey “does not come up often,” according to the auction catalog. With only a few known, what made this example particularly rare was that it had a working windup mechanism, which may have helped it far surpass its $3/6,000 estimate to achieve $40,000. Competition for the toy was fierce, going back and forth between phone bidders and those on Bertoia Live and LiveAuctioneers. After an intense battle, a LiveAuctioneers bidder prevailed.

A tin lithograph sparkler identified in the auction catalog as “the most desirable Spanish-made Disney toy and the best example known” depicted Mickey Mouse and Felix the Cat. Marked “La Isla R.S.,” to indicate the shop of Rogelio Sanchiz, the sparkler had a short production period, which ended in 1936. “There’s lots of interest here,” said Michael, who began the starting bid higher than what was initially listed, at $6,500 instead of $4,000. Internet bidding was very strong on the sparkler, as bidders on both platforms competed against a phone bidder for the prize. Ultimately a Bertoia Live bidder prevailed, outbidding the phones and LiveAuctioneers at $16,800.

A tin toy of a different nature was the very first lot to cross the block on day one. This walking Batman toy from the Japanese company Nomura flew to a Bertoia Live bidder for $10,625, setting the precedent for the rest of the sale. Michael noted that the toy, which had working battery operation and was in near mint condition, was “popular” and came complete with its “killer box,” which had only very slight compression to its front.

Day two of the auction was all about cast iron toys and banks. Leading the pack was a cast iron cutter sleigh by Ives Manufacturing Company, which was complete with its original figure. Discovered in a Virginia home in 2023, the toy was complete with both a horse and driver, who wore fabric clothing. The catalog noted its rarity: “It’s incredible when something extraordinary comes fresh to the market, sold in the Ives catalog with or without a figure. For decades it was widely believed the Hegarty example was the only one in existence with its original figure.” Despite one front leg of the horse being re-welded at some point in time, the figure was in pristine condition and sold for $45,600.

Cast iron cars and motorcycles from Vindex were represented well with four of the seven lots offered earning spots in the 10 highest-priced lots of day two. Leading the group was a factory showroom wrecker, which sold with its original descriptive cardboard tag. The nine-inch-long vehicle was never played with, earning it a near mint condition rating. “An extremely rare offering,” according to the auction catalog, the wrecker drove to $36,000, the second-highest price of day two.

Keeping on theme with automobiles, an express truck made by Arcade Brinks rolled to $20,400. The 12-inch-long vehicle was “a very rare example, which [was] highly sought by the most advanced collectors and few are known to exist,” according to catalog notes. Despite a past replacement of the truck’s rubber tires, the rest of the toy was in a all-original condition and was free from any cracks or repairs.

Leading cast iron coin banks was a mechanical bank from, J&E Stevens Co., shaped like a house. The defining feature of the bank was a “Panorama” label, which was placed over top of a painting of two children in a boat. “This is a very nice bank!” explained the catalog notes, with a “bright patriotic color combination” and “very strong paint, especially around the white areas, which can often show wear easily.” The bank cashed out at $18,000, landing within its $15/25,000 estimate.

Prices quoted include buyer's premium as reported by the auction house.