Tiffany’s Dragonfly Lamp Leads Rago’s $1.09 Million Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — A Tiffany Studios jeweled Dragonfly table lamp, described in Rago Auctions’ catalog as “exceptional,” surpassed its $150/200,000 estimate and sold for $241,300 to lead the firm’s July 24 Art Nouveau / Art Deco Glass & Lighting auction. Paired with a rare Cattail Pond Lily base, the lamp came to auction from a private collection that had acquired it from Plantation Galleries in Davison, Mich. The 230-lot sale was 94 percent sold by value and exceeded its aggregate by 43 percent with a $1,096,668 total. Prices include buyer’s premium; a future issue will feature more highlights from this sale.