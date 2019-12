DENVER, PENN. — Perennially one of the most beautiful sights of the Christmas season in Pennsylvania is Morphy Auctions’ fine and decorative arts pre-auction gallery preview. The warmth of rare antique leaded glass lamps, the fiery sparkle of fine gems and the iridescence of Art Nouveau vases combine to create an atmosphere of luminescence and traditional quality that bidders look forward to year after year. This holiday season, Morphy’s presented a 767-lot fine and decorative arts auction on December 12, led by designs from Tiffany Studios, including scores of rare table, floor and hanging lamps. Indeed, seven of the overall sale’s top ten lots were Tiffany lamps. Topping them all was a circa-1910 Tiffany Studios table lamp with a Venetian leaded-glass shade standing 21 inches tall on a foliate, “jewel” -studded gilt-bronze base. The densely arranged glass segments ran the gamut of warm honey, gold and ruby hues punctuated by violets and greens throughout. Estimated $50/80,000, the gem-like example finished at $128,000, including buyer’s premium. For information, 877-968-8880 or www.morphyauctions.com.