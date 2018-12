Tiffany Tops DuMouchelles Sale

Auction Action In Detroit, Mich.

DETROIT, MICH. – Tis the season for Tiffany, and the top two lots at DuMouchelles December 14-16 sale were both by Tiffany. Nearly 1,400 lots crossed the block during the three-day sale, with modestly valued fine art, premium jewelry and antique furniture selling on the first day. The better decorative arts, modern furniture, silver and fine art were sold on the second and third days and brought the stronger results in the sale. DuMouchelles attracts a local following as well as buyers from the greater Michigan area and a representative for the sale said the sale and preview were fairly well attended and that it was a very successful sale. The firm has three-day sales every month, and this sale was typical in its size and broad range of offerings.

The session started off on a strong foot with the very first lot, a Tiffany Studios 12-light bronze “lily” floor lamp. It had been estimated at $40/50,000 and sold for $62,000. The second highest lot in the sale was the very next lot, a Tiffany Studios “long-stemmed daffodil” table lamp that made $31,000 against an estimate of $30/40,000. The pieces had been consigned from different sellers.

Silver and objets de vertu followed the Tiffany lots and were led by a 14K yellow gold trophy cup that made just $8,680 against an estimate of $10/12,000.

The sale saw some surprises, including a Bermuda cedar blanket chest that made $6,820 against a very modest estimate of $300/400, and $2,480 for a granite pagoda garden ornament priced at $500/800. An old master-style Roman battle scene in oil on canvas laid down on Masonite finished at $5,270 against $700-$1,000. Selling for several times its estimate was a 1937 Henry Le Monnier poster; its estimate of $100/150 was tempting enough to bring $930.

Rounding out the top three lots was a striking 16-inch-long 7-carat diamond and 18K gold vintage link necklace. With F-color and VS-2 clarity, it had been estimated with pinpoint precision at $20/30,000 and ended at $23,560. Another jewelry lot that did well was a 3.23-carat blue sapphire, 1.3-carat round diamond and 18K white gold ring with additional .60 carats of diamond baguettes. Interest in the ring pushed bidding past the low estimate and it closed at $11,700 ($9/18,000).

The bulk of the top lots were paintings, all being offered on the last day of the sale. The first lot of the session was an oil on canvas full-length portrait of a woman standing with a bowl of apples by Myron Barlow (1873-1937). Estimated at $6/9,000, the painting outperformed expectations, selling for $11,160.

Leading the fine art offerings were two Paul Signac framed watercolors on paper, each estimated at $15/20,000 and each selling for $18,600. The first to come across the block was a view of the harbor at Nice, while the second depicted the port of La Rochelle. Both pictures had provenance to a prominent Detroit area estate.

Pictures of women are sentimental favorites and two other paintings of women rounded out the top ten prices in the sale. Pictures of women are sentimental favorites and two other paintings of women rounded out the top ten prices in the sale. A Heywood Hardy oil on canvas picture of an equestrienne made $9,920 ($9/11,000), while a picturesque painting of a lady in white in a field with flowers by Richard K. Loud (b 1945) closed within estimate, at $9,300.

DuMouchelles’ next sale is January 18-20, comprising the same eclectic mix of offerings. All prices include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, 313-963-6255 or www.dumoart.com.