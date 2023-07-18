Tiffany, Timepieces & Jewelry Score At Joseph Kabe Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review By W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Joseph Kabe Estate Auctions

ORANGE, CONN. — Joseph Kabe Estate Auctions has been conducting antiques and estate auctions in Connecticut for more than 40 years, with Joseph assisted by his spouse and co-owner Ginny Kabe.

Bidding action was in play at the Courtyard Marriott on July 8 as the firm offered a diverse sale that included a collection of furniture, choice timepieces, fine art, jewelry and more in a nearly 150-lot sale. “It was a full house, and LiveAuctioneers made this Southport estate a very active auction,” said Ginny afterwards. There were 200 registered bidders, including online and the floor, and just eight lots remained unsold when the last gavel fell.

A Louis Comfort Tiffany Favrile floriform vase tripled its high estimate, opening to a final price of $3,125. At 13-3/5 inches high and marked “L.C.T # W4553,” the green and yellow vase was in excellent condition, signed and numbered with partial paper label. It went to a trade buyer in New York City.

Bidders were apparently charmed by a heavy 14K gold charms bracelet that matched the Tiffany vase in price against a $300/600 estimate. It bristled with all manner of charms, 23 in number, some of them moveable — rabbit, starfish, lobster, life preserver, four leaf clover, acrobat and more — and weighed in at 3.08 troy ounces.

There were some premier Patek Philippe pocket watches in this sale. And even with a missing crystal and a broken hour hand with bent tip, an 18K example with watch chain surpassed its $400-$1,000 estimate to finish at $2,813. Selling just before it for $2,250 was another 18K example, which was keeping time but could have stood a good cleaning, according to the auction house, as it hadn’t been used in many years.

Keeping things elegant were a Victorian 14K cosmetic case and coin purse featuring a chain, mirror, seed pearls and small sapphires, which sold for $2,813, and an oil on canvas portrait of an unidentified woman with a violin, 91 by 78 inches, which brought $2,125. It was signed on the back “W. Kay Blacklock,” the name of a British artist, William Kay Blacklock (1872-1924) who worked in the mediums of watercolors and oils.

Jewelry highlights were led by a 14K gold and diamond necklace. Sleek and sinuous, it was marked “Italy” and was bid to $2,000. Two lots before it was a chunky 18K gold bracelet marked “750.” It was estimated $50-$300 but did much better, finding a new wrist for $2,000.

Six Tiffany-style wine glasses outperformed their $25/75 expectation to sell for $625, while a large sterling silver St Elmo Yale 1911 trophy went out at $594. “One of the big surprises,” said Ginny Kabe, “was a large Asian bronze urn 127. We also sold this surprise at 1,100.”

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. Part 2 of this Southport estate will be conducted at the end of August or beginning of September.

For information, 203-980-0606 or www.josephkabe.com.