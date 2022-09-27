Tiffany Studios ‘Poppy’ Table Lamp Sells For $93,750 At Fontaine’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — It was no surprise that a Tiffany lamp would be the star of Fontaine’s September 24-25 sale. The only question was which one it would be. The answer was a Poppy pattern table lamp with a boldly colored shade on a bronze base, both of which were marked “Tiffany Studios,” which sold for $93,750. There were more than 40 Tiffany lamps in the sale, as well as several by other makers. Fontaine’s has been selling Golden Age furniture for years and this sale included heavily-carved examples by Belter, Horner, Meeks and more. Leading the furniture selection was a carved oak R.J. Horner tall case clock and a four-piece Eastlake bedroom set. Art glass included examples by Tiffany along with English and French cameo glass. There were numerous bronzes, as well as fine jewelry and paintings. The second highest price of the sale was earned by a large Peony Border Tiffany chandelier, which sold for $87,500. Bringing $81,250 was a platinum bracelet with more than 45 carats of diamonds. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report will follow.