Tiffany Studios Draws Power For Donny Malone

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – As the flowers come into late spring bloom, so too do the results for Tiffany Studios lamps at Donny Malone Auctions on May 24. A “Wild Rose” leaded glass table lamp was bid to $12,000, while a ten-light Lily lamp with favrile shades sold for $10,625. Both were stamped to shades and bronze bases. Watch for a full review in a future issue.