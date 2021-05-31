Tiffany Studios Draws Power For Donny Malone

-
-
The 2021 Virtual Penn Dry Goods Market Antiques Show & Sale
Jun 04-06, 2021
-
Published: May 31, 2021
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – As the flowers come into late spring bloom, so too do the results for Tiffany Studios lamps at Donny Malone Auctions on May 24. A “Wild Rose” leaded glass table lamp was bid to $12,000, while a ten-light Lily lamp with favrile shades sold for $10,625. Both were stamped to shades and bronze bases. Watch for a full review in a future issue.
3, 2, 1: Heritage’s Stellar Space Sale
June 1, 2021
Paul Cole’s Trains & Toys Steam Ahead To $2.5 Million
June 1, 2021
Picasso’s Personal Wristwatch Makes Good Time, Brings $226K For Bonhams
June 1, 2021
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036