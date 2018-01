ALAMEDA, CALIF. — One of the highlights of Michaan’s Auctions’ January 13 Gallery sale was this 6 ½-inch high Tiffany Studios Cypriot favrile glass vase. Ornamented with blue swirls and the base engraved “L.C.Tiffany, N 2073, Favrile”, it easily surpassed its $800/1,200 estimate to sell for $10,795, including premium. Watch for a full report in a future issue of Antiques and The Arts Weekly.