GENESEO, N.Y. – Shining brightest among the lots offered March 28 in the online-only sale of the collection of Dr Ronald & Krista Reed at Cottone Auctions was a Tiffany Studios Rose leaded glass and bronze table lamp that achieved $91,450. The circa 1914 lamp had a shade impressed “Tiffany Studios New York 1915″ and a base impressed “Tiffany Studios New York 367.” Consigned from a private Florida collection, the lamp had provenance to Lillian Nassau, Ltd., New York City, and had been illustrated in Alastair Duncan’s Tiffany at Auction (New York, Rizzoli), 1979. According to the auction house, the shade alone cost $160 at the time of the production, which was on par with the Peony and other intricate floral designs. It had been estimated at $75/125,000. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A brief summary of sale highlights will follow in a future issue.