Tiffany Poppy Pops To $149,000 At Cottone Auctions Sale

GENESEO, N.Y. — Cottone Auctions conducted a fine art, antiques and silver auction on September 29 featuring the collection of New York State Senator and Ambassador Hugh Douglas Barclay of Pulaski, N.Y., as well as items from various other estates and private collections. That was followed on September 30 with a clocks and timepieces auction.

The lamps and lighting category on the first day was, as usual, led by lamps and accessories from Tiffany Studios, to include a Poppy lamp, circa 1910, on a rare organic six-light bronze and favrile candlestick base, with 17-inch shade. It was the top lot of the two-day sale, shooting to $149,000, including premium, from a $50/80,000 estimate. “It was a very good sale,” said Matt Cottone. More on this and other notable lots in a later review.