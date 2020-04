NORWELL, MASS. – On April 25, Boston Harbor Auctions offered nearly 400 lots, including the nautical collection of Michael Kittredge, the former owner of the Yankee Candle Company. Achieving top-lot honors among the sale of 398 lots was a Tiffany Studios Pomegranate lamp that brought $11,875 from a trade buyer. The lamp had been from a local collection that Boston Harbor Auctions had been called in to clean out, was signed on both the shade and base and was in original condition with an estimate of $9/12,000. A more extensive review to follow.