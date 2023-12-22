Tiffany Peacock Lamp Shines Bright For Morphy Auctions

DENVER, PENN. — Tiffany lamps led the pack in Morphy Auctions’ December 18-19 Fine & Decorative Arts sale. Of all 1,216 lots offered, the definitive standout was a Tiffany Studios peacock table lamp on its rare matching peacock base. The leaded glass shade, designed to emulate the colorful feathers of a peacock, features a gradient of colors from deep purple to lavender and light blues, with emerald greens and yellows around the apron. The rare reddish-brown patinated bronze peacock base is decorated with a scale or feather pattern and six elongated peacock feathers extending downward to form the foot of the base. At the foot, each feather has a distinctive eye with inset Favrile mosaic glass. Both the shade and the base are signed “Tiffany Studios New York.” This 21¾-inch-tall table lamp sold for $307,500, including buyer’s premium. A more detailed review of the auction will be in a forthcoming issue.