Tiffany Pan-Themed Loving Cup Leads The Way At Capsule Sale

NEW YORK CITY — A Tiffany & Co. sterling silver loving cup sold for $42,900, including buyer’s premium, the top lot at Capsule’s February 24 Deco & Design sale, a curated auction of early Twentieth Century ceramics, glass, silver, furniture and objects decoratifs from New York and New England collections. The price was more than twice the high estimate. Property from the estate of Marian Galewitz, the cup, weighing 3,274 grams, depicted Pan playing a flute on one side and Themis being led astray on the other. Themes of the sale include classical, mythology and the male figure. The cup was marked with the Pan American Exposition stamp from the 1901 Buffalo World’s Fair and stood 14½ inches high.

Watch for further highlights from this sale in a future issue.