Tiffany Pagoda Lamp Caps Rago & Toomey’s $1.7 Million Glass & Lighting Sale

Published: March 25, 2024
LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. & CHICAGO — The Art Nouveau | Art Deco Glass and Lighting sale co-hosted by Rago Arts and Toomey & Co on March 21 saw its top lot in a Tiffany Studios lotus pagoda table lamp with a library standard mushroom base that earned $189,000 including buyer’s premium to sell within its $150/200,000 estimate. The circa 1910 lamp, consigned for sale from a private New Jersey collection, also had provenance to the collection of Jeanne Laverne Dailey, whose estate was sold at Christie’s in 2011. More highlights from this sale will be discussed in an upcoming sale review.
