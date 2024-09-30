Tiffany Nasturtium Lamp Brings $825,000 To Top Fontaine’s Auction

Published: September 30, 2024
PITTSFIELD, MASS. — The top lot of the September 28-29 Fine & Decorative Arts auction conducted by Fontaine’s Auction Gallery was a circa 1905 Tiffany Studios Nasturtium table lamp. Estimated at $300/500,000, the lamp, having a rare mosaic and turtle-back base, attracted a total of 12 active bidders, vying for the lamp online, over the phone and absentee. A standout in the Tiffany collection of Dr Joseph T. Sheridan, the lamp opened for bidding at $220,000. By the time the dust settled with one bidder left standing, it sold for $825,000, including the buyer’s premium, going to a phone bidder. More than 1,000 items crossed the block overall, and the two-day total exceeded $6.5 million. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.
