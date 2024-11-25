Tiffany Masterpiece Windows Achieves $12.48 Million, Shatters Tiffany Auction Record

NEW YORK CITY — Appearing at auction for the first time in over two decades, The Danner Memorial Window, one of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s greatest masterpieces, achieved $12.48 million, setting a new auction record for Tiffany Studios when it sold at Sotheby’s Modern Evening auction on Monday, November 18.

Pursued by three determined bidders over the course of a six and a half minute bidding battle, the masterpiece in glass sold to Sotheby’s global head of Science & Pop Culture, Cassandra Hatton, bidding from a telephone on behalf of a client.

The Danner Memorial Window stands as a testament to the genius of Louis Comfort Tiffany and Agnes Northrop. This breathtaking glass creation is a symphony of vivid color and intricate detail, bringing to life a scene that feels almost dreamlike. Northrop, a trailblazer in Tiffany Studios and one of the few women to rise to prominence in the field of stained glass design, infused the piece with her unparalleled ability to capture the essence of nature’s beauty and light.

The window’s composition is a masterwork of balance and storytelling. Majestic, fruit-laden trees arch gracefully over a winding river that twists and glimmers beneath the warm hues of a setting sun. The sky, painted in layers of glowing amber and dusky blue, casts its light across a landscape that seems to pulse with life.

“This record-breaking sale of The Danner Memorial Window celebrates not only a Tiffany masterpiece but a landmark moment for the Tiffany market,” said Jodi Pollack, Sotheby’s chairman and co-worldwide head of Twentieth Century Design.

Designed in 1913 as a memorial to John and Terressa Danner, founding members of the First Baptist Church in Canton, Ohio, the window holds an emotional depth that reflects its purpose. It was an extraordinary tribute, not posthumous as many might expect, but created to honor the couple while they were still living — a rare and touching gesture.

